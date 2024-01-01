Home Services Identity Access Management Identity and access management (IAM) services
Security, compliance and efficiency with IAM services

Identity and access management is critical to securing data and systems, and the vast array of technologies, situations, and human and machine scenarios make this a complex challenge.

Streamline the undertaking with identity and security experts to help you define and manage solutions across hybrid cloud environments, transform governance workflows and demonstrate compliance.
Capabilities Enterprise identity and access management services 

Enterprise IAM services include assessment and strategy to optimize the organization’s identity and access program, with a prioritized list of projects to execute on time and within budget requirements. With an optimized program, organizations can manage end-user access to trending apps and tools, protect sensitive information and manage regulatory requirements.

 Consumer identity and access management

Consumer IAM services include a full range of services from adoption strategy and assessment, implementation, integration, managed services and fully on-demand operations to help organizations execute a modern consumer identity access management program.
Use cases Controlling costs at a North American utility  

IBM’s IAM security team helped transform the utility company with an enterprise cloud IAM solution, helping them move to a more cost-effective business model and more efficient and streamlined IAM processes.

 Re-envisioning a large food and beverage manufacturer

The IBM security services team automated 95% of the company’s user access requests, improved security posture, reduced audit and compliance gaps and decreased the software and operational cost of managing IAM solutions.

 Modernizing applications for a South American financial institution  

With 25 separate IAM solutions managing 95,000 identities, the institution teamed with IBM's IAM services experts to streamline the onboarding process and gain stronger levels of control of critical functions.
Meet our experts Dinesh Nagarajan

Dinesh is a seasoned Cyber Security expert with over 20 years of experience in consulting and transformation. As a Global Partner in IBM Consulting, he advises CxOs on data security, DevSecOps, quantum safe security, and cryptography strategy. With a strong track record of delivering large-scale security projects, Dinesh has also served as a CISO for a leading global financial market utility, leading a team of security practitioners to provide 24x7 security services.

 Anna Fernezian

Anna is an identity management specialist with over 20 years of experience. Her background includes roles in the financial, healthcare, and government sectors, and she’s highly skilled at producing solutions that exceed client needs. Combined with her expertise in cloud and platform security, Anna delivers excellence to clients worldwide.

 Matt Cass

Matt is responsible for identity and access management, data and application security and cloud and platform security practices in IBM Consulting, Cybersecurity Services. He brings over 25 years of experience helping global organizations transform their cybersecurity programs into world-class operations through innovative solutions and operational effectiveness.

 Jayesh Kamat

Jayesh is a global product management leader for IBM Consulting, Cybersecurity Services’ Cyber Trust portfolio. He has over 22 years of experience in designing and delivering cybersecurity services to clients across the world, drawing from a wide breadth of technical knowledge across industries and security domains.
Resources What is identity access management?

Find out why it's a critical component of any enterprise security program for many reasons, including regulatory compliance.

 Latest on identity access management

With insights from some of the brightest cybersecurity minds, this blog empowers professionals around the globe.

 X-Force threat intelligence index

Understand your cyberattack risks with a global view of the threat landscape.
Related solutions  Cloud identity access management services

Accelerate innovation and business growth across your enterprise with cloud identity services and technologies for digital transformation on any cloud platform.

 Explore cloud identity services Identity governance, risk and compliance

Comply with regulatory controls while remaining innovative to meet your customers’ needs.

 Explore identity governance services IBM Verify

Protect the privacy of your consumers across multiple digital touchpoints while delivering seamless, omnichannel experiences supporting mobile engagements.

 Explore IBM Verify services
