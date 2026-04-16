Identity and access management (IAM) solutions

No blind spots, no breaches, just uncompromising identity protection.
You need a unified, hybrid‑ready approach that secures human and machine identities without slowing users down.
Comprehensive identity and access management solutions, whether deployed on premises or across hybrid environments, help you gain visibility and control over every identity. These solutions enforce access policies in real time, automate governance, and strengthen compliance, reducing risk while improving trust and user experience.
Gain a single view of every identity to close blind spots, simplify compliance and give your teams confidence in who has access to what.
Extend control to APIs, bots, service accounts and other NHIs so you can reduce hidden risks and secure identities across hybrid environments.
Balance strong protection with a frictionless experience by enabling context‑aware authentication that keeps users safe without slowing them down.
Eliminate manual provisioning and defunct accounts by automating identity workflows, cutting costs and reducing risk across your organization.
Integrate identity across cloud and on‑prem systems without lock‑in, scaling more securely while modernizing legacy applications and infrastructure.
Detect anomalies and credential attacks in real time so your teams can respond quickly and protect sensitive assets before breaches occur.
IAM software solutions work together to provide a unified identity fabric for your protection needs. Manage and secure human identities and NHIs faster, with easy integration into all your existing systems.
Simplify IAM tools along with compliance workflows by using a solution that preserves user privacy and boosts customer conversion rates. IBM Verify provides your organization the support in security you need for access for all verified identities, AI- infused ITDR and ISPM monitoring, and much more.
Get a tool to build, deploy and manage infrastructure needs while offering unlimited lifecycle automation. HashiCorp Vault encrypts sensitive data and gates access based on identity. The result is your organization automatically authenticates and authorizes your secrets, certificates, keys and more.
Experience AI-driven IAM services designed to redefine access workflows for enterprises by offering proactive, intelligent agents.