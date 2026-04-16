Identity and access management (IAM) solutions

No blind spots, no breaches, just uncompromising identity protection.

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Secure every identity, everywhere

Fragmented IAM and rising threats make it harder to protect your business while keeping access simple.

You need a unified, hybrid‑ready approach that secures human and machine identities without slowing users down.

Comprehensive identity and access management solutions, whether deployed on premises or across hybrid environments, help you gain visibility and control over every identity. These solutions enforce access policies in real time, automate governance, and strengthen compliance, reducing risk while improving trust and user experience. 

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Prepare for AI-accelerated attacks
Explore IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index to learn about the challenges and successes experienced by security teams around the world.
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Secure every identity, build trust
Unified identity visibility

Gain a single view of every identity to close blind spots, simplify compliance and give your teams confidence in who has access to what.
Security and more for humans and NHIs

Extend control to APIs, bots, service accounts and other NHIs so you can reduce hidden risks and secure identities across hybrid environments.
Seamless access with adaptive security

Balance strong protection with a frictionless experience by enabling context‑aware authentication that keeps users safe without slowing them down.
Automated lifecycle management

Eliminate manual provisioning and defunct accounts by automating identity workflows, cutting costs and reducing risk across your organization.
Hybrid‑ready, vendor‑agnostic freedom

Integrate identity across cloud and on‑prem systems without lock‑in, scaling more securely while modernizing legacy applications and infrastructure. 
Proactive defense against threats

Detect anomalies and credential attacks in real time so your teams can respond quickly and protect sensitive assets before breaches occur.

Relevant products

IAM software solutions work together to provide a unified identity fabric for your protection needs. Manage and secure human identities and NHIs faster, with easy integration into all your existing systems.
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IBM Verify

Simplify IAM tools along with compliance workflows by using a solution that preserves user privacy and boosts customer conversion rates. IBM Verify provides your organization the support in security you need for access for all verified identities, AI- infused ITDR and ISPM monitoring, and much more.

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HashiCorp Vault

Get a tool to build, deploy and manage infrastructure needs while offering unlimited lifecycle automation. HashiCorp Vault encrypts sensitive data and gates access based on identity. The result is your organization automatically authenticates and authorizes your secrets, certificates, keys and more.

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Related Services

Identity and Access Management Services

Experience AI-driven IAM services designed to redefine access workflows for enterprises by offering proactive, intelligent agents.

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Resources

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Blog
IAM’s evolution into identity fabric
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Video
A look into the identity fabric
Watch the video
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Video
What an identity fabric offers you
Watch the video
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Solution brief
Why identity orchestration matters
Take the next step

Want an IAM solution that handles virtually any identity, ecosystem, vendor and system integration with little to no changes to your system? Connect with us to find out more about how IBM Verify with HashiCorp Vault can address these needs.

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