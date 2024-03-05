From federation to fabric: IAM’s evolution

Identity and access management (IAM) has evolved into a sprawling field of separate but interrelated processes.

Even before the recent pandemic, both the users of our tech stacks and the servers that host their applications were becoming more and more dispersed and scattered. The pandemic only served to hyper-accelerate that trend.

As Gartner’s Cybersecurity Chief of Research, Mary Ruddy stated recently, “Digital security is reliant on identity whether we want it to be or not. In a world where users can be anywhere and applications are increasingly distributed across datacenters in the multi-cloud… identity and access is the control plane.”

Add to this the fact that most cybersecurity functions score about 2.5 on Gartner’s five-point maturity scale and we see the usual tech dynamic of convenience forging ahead as security struggles to keep pace.

To see how these patches of user databases and applications can be stitched together into a united whole and allow for risk and context-based access control across the board, we will explore how identity and access interoperability have evolved from federation standards and protocols until now and how this is evolving forward into a cohesive identity fabric.

It’s time to learn from the past, evaluate the present and, of course, prepare for the future of IAM.