IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and Microsoft have built a strategic alliance to help organizations achieve holistic enterprise-wide threat management. Our aligned security solutions enable confidence to rapidly accelerate migration, modernization, and business transformation using Microsoft Cloud and IBMs industry and domain expertise. IBM brings a comprehensive cloud security portfolio, including strategy and risk consulting to align and optimize security resources, solutions to protect and achieve digital trust, implementation and operation of threat management capabilities, and open, multi-cloud solutions to transform security using your existing resources investments in Microsoft technologies and skills.
The global average total cost in USD millions of a data breach in 2023.¹
The overall mean time to identify and contain a data breach.
Share of breaches that involved data stored in cloud environments.
Discover threats and vulnerabilities in your hybrid environment.
Learn how to prioritize and mitigate potential threats to your servers and services.
Understand what can be done to reduce the attack surface area for hybrid workloads.
Operationalize the MITRE ATT&CK framework using IBM Security proprietary TTPs combined with Microsoft threat intelligence.
Integrate Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with your enterprise security operations and workflows to quickly identify and respond to threats.
Refine the handling of alerts by force-multiplying cloud native detection and response features with IBM Security AI, machine learning and SOAR capabilities.
Team with our trusted security advisors to improve threat management posture, combat growing security threats and address your skills shortages.
Secure and govern the underlying data that your generative AI models use and provide guardrails to prevent unwanted data exfiltration.
Maximize your usage of the security tools provided by your existing Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra licensing and Microsoft Azure spend to improve ROI, reduce costs and optimize your cybersecurity tooling estate.
Learn how Microsoft's technology platforms, combined with IBM Consulting's comprehensive cybersecurity services, help organizations simplify their security infrastructure.
Learn how IBM leverages Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender to provide a fully managed 24/7 XDR service.
Understanding attackers’ tactics is crucial to protecting your people, data and infrastructure. Explore the IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024, based on insights and observations obtained from monitoring over 150 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries.
Gain confidence to accelerate migration, modernization and business transformation using Microsoft Azure.
Protect your hybrid cloud and multicloud environments through continuous visibility, management and remediation.
Your partner against cyberthreats with 24/7 prevention and faster, AI-powered detection and response.
Explore the latest managed security services for today’s hybrid cloud world.