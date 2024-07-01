Home Services Microsoft, an IBM Security Services strategic partner Microsoft, an IBM Cybersecurity Services strategic partner
IBM Consulting and Microsoft collaborate to help clients modernize security operations and protect against threats
Read the Alliance Press Release IBM + Microsoft Supply Chain Report
Isometric illustration representing AI-powered automation
A modern, open and unified approach to security

IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and Microsoft have built a strategic alliance to help organizations achieve holistic enterprise-wide threat management. Our aligned security solutions enable confidence to rapidly accelerate migration, modernization, and business transformation using Microsoft Cloud and IBMs industry and domain expertise. IBM brings a comprehensive cloud security portfolio, including strategy and risk consulting to align and optimize security resources, solutions to protect and achieve digital trust, implementation and operation of threat management capabilities, and open, multi-cloud solutions to transform security using your existing resources investments in Microsoft technologies and skills.
Industry challenges USD 4.45M

The global average total cost in USD millions of a data breach in 2023.¹

 277 days

The overall mean time to identify and contain a data breach.

 82%

Share of breaches that involved data stored in cloud environments.
Benefits Detection

Discover threats and vulnerabilities in your hybrid environment.

 Prioritization

Learn how to prioritize and mitigate potential threats to your servers and services.

 Prevention

Understand what can be done to reduce the attack surface area for hybrid workloads.
Capabilities Proactive threat hunting

Operationalize the MITRE ATT&CK framework using IBM Security proprietary TTPs combined with Microsoft threat intelligence.

 Hybrid cloud security operations

Integrate Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with your enterprise security operations and workflows to quickly identify and respond to threats.

 Accelerated time-to-remediation

Refine the handling of alerts by force-multiplying cloud native detection and response features with IBM Security AI, machine learning and SOAR capabilities.

 Extend your security team

Team with our trusted security advisors to improve threat management posture, combat growing security threats and address your skills shortages.

 Secure GenAI workloads

Secure and govern the underlying data that your generative AI models use and provide guardrails to prevent unwanted data exfiltration.

 Increase ROI on your investment

Maximize your usage of the security tools provided by your existing Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra licensing and Microsoft Azure spend to improve ROI, reduce costs and optimize your cybersecurity tooling estate.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Talk to an IBM Garage expert

Client stories

“At Vale, our cyber defense centre team orchestrates protection, detection and response functions with the support of two industry-leading cybersecurity partners, combining the best of Microsoft security technology with the continuous improvement from IBM Consulting’s Threat Detection and Response Services." Dan Harif, Global CISO, Vale Mining
Resources Simplifying end-to-end Hybrid Cloud Security with gen AI

Learn how Microsoft's technology platforms, combined with IBM Consulting's comprehensive cybersecurity services, help organizations simplify their security infrastructure.

 IBM's TDR Cloud Native Solution achieves Microsoft XDR Verified Status

Learn how IBM leverages Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender to provide a fully managed 24/7 XDR service.

 Be Confident in your Security

Understanding attackers’ tactics is crucial to protecting your people, data and infrastructure. Explore the IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024, based on insights and observations obtained from monitoring over 150 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries.
Related solutions

Gain confidence to accelerate migration, modernization and business transformation using Microsoft Azure.

Cloud Security Services

Protect your hybrid cloud and multicloud environments through continuous visibility, management and remediation.

 Learn more Threat Detection and Response

Your partner against cyberthreats with 24/7 prevention and faster, AI-powered detection and response.

 Learn more Managed Security Services

Explore the latest managed security services for today’s hybrid cloud world.

 Learn more
More to explore
More ways to explore Read the Azure Threat Management Accelerator Read the solution brief IBM Cost of a Data Breach 2023 Find IBM in the Azure Marketplace Watch how IBM Cybersecurity Services integrates with Microsoft technology Subscribe to our monthly newsletters
Footnotes

¹ IBM, Cost of a Data Breach Report, 2023