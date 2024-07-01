IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and Microsoft have built a strategic alliance to help organizations achieve holistic enterprise-wide threat management. Our aligned security solutions enable confidence to rapidly accelerate migration, modernization, and business transformation using Microsoft Cloud and IBMs industry and domain expertise. IBM brings a comprehensive cloud security portfolio, including strategy and risk consulting to align and optimize security resources, solutions to protect and achieve digital trust, implementation and operation of threat management capabilities, and open, multi-cloud solutions to transform security using your existing resources investments in Microsoft technologies and skills.