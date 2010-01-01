Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities with a more efficient approach to risk modeling.
Instead of managing separation-of-duties (SoD) violations with role-based identity governance policies, IBM® Verify Identity Governance uses business activities, such as creating a purchase order. Because these activities are more static than roles, they can be associated to specific tasks and, most important, speak the language of auditors and compliance managers.
Streamline full provisioning and self-service requests to quickly onboard, off-board or manage employees. Enhanced password synchronization supports single sign-on.
Eliminate manual efforts on IT audits with closed-loop compliance, data governance capabilities and GDPR-specific controls.
Make appropriate access decisions and enable risk and compliance managers to quickly identify violations with SoD controls, including for SAP.
Identity analytics provide visual insights into risky users and insider threats to help you detect behavior anomalies and suspend accounts in Verify Governance.
To secure its business, protect assets and manage user access, VLI integrated and deployed IBM® IAM solutions, including Verify Identity Governance.
Commercial International Bank S.A.E., Egypt’s largest private bank, streamlined IAM and identity governance, overcoming obstacles with its digital security strategy.
Discover, control, manage and protect privileged accounts within your organization, integrated with Verify Identity Governance.
Learn about the leading cloud-native and on-prem identity and access management solution for workforce modernization.
Improve customer satisfaction and user signups with a frictionless journey across all applications and systems.
Ensure the security of all organizational resources through modern, secure and phishing-resistant authentication methods.
