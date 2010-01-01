IBM Verify Identity Governance
Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities, on prem and in the cloud
Hands overlaid with various icons

Take a new approach to risk modeling

Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities with a more efficient approach to risk modeling.

Instead of managing separation-of-duties (SoD) violations with role-based identity governance policies, IBM® Verify Identity Governance uses business activities, such as creating a purchase order. Because these activities are more static than roles, they can be associated to specific tasks and, most important, speak the language of auditors and compliance managers.

Increased end-user satisfaction

Streamline full provisioning and self-service requests to quickly onboard, off-board or manage employees. Enhanced password synchronization supports single sign-on.
Improved regulatory compliance

Eliminate manual efforts on IT audits with closed-loop compliance, data governance capabilities and GDPR-specific controls.
Reduced business risk

Make appropriate access decisions and enable risk and compliance managers to quickly identify violations with SoD controls, including for SAP.
Insight into risky users

Identity analytics provide visual insights into risky users and insider threats to help you detect behavior anomalies and suspend accounts in Verify Governance.
Client stories VLI delivers access 99% faster

To secure its business, protect assets and manage user access, VLI integrated and deployed IBM® IAM solutions, including Verify Identity Governance.

 Read VLI's case study CIP automates zero trust strategy

Commercial International Bank S.A.E., Egypt’s largest private bank, streamlined IAM and identity governance, overcoming obstacles with its digital security strategy.

 Read CIP's case study

 Cost of a Data Breach
