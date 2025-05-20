IBM Verify Privileged Identity

You trust your privileged users with elevated access to critical systems, data and functions. But their advanced entitlements need to be vetted, monitored and analyzed to protect your resources from cybersecurity threats and credential abuse. Research has found that as much as 40% of insider cyberattacks involved privileged users.¹
IBM® Verify Privilege products, powered by Delinea, enable zero trust strategies to help minimize risk to the enterprise.
Discover unknown accounts. Reset passwords automatically. Monitor anomalous activity. Manage, protect and audit privileged accounts across their lifecycles.
Identify devices, servers and other endpoints with administrative privileges to enforce privilege security, control application rights and reduce the impact on support teams.
Centralize secrets management, enforce access and generate automated logging trails with high-velocity, platform-neutral vaulting.
VLI used IBM Verify Privilege to improve user access requests by 99%, eliminating delays to move cargo faster and more securely.
Commercial International Bank (CIB) modernizes its digital security and moves toward zero trust with the help of IBM Security®.
IBM Office of the CIO establishes future-proof digital authentication to streamline protected identity and access.
Engage PAM services to deliver a fully managed lifecycle solution to support your zero trust strategy.
Gain centralized governance of privilege identities and enforcement of single sign-on, multifactor authentication and adaptive access for privileged users.
Add deep context, intelligence and security to decisions about which users should have access to your organization’s data and applications, on premises or in the cloud.
Deliver engaging, modern and safe digital experiences for your customers, partners and citizens.
See where IBM is placed in the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.
Data breach costs are at an all-time high—discover strategies to minimize expenses.
Check out the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to safeguard identities.
Talk to an IBM expert to get started with Verify Privileged Identity today.