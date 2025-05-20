IBM Verify Privileged Identity
Discover, control, manage and protect privileged accounts across endpoints and hybrid multicloud environments
An eye overlaid with various icons.

Proactive protection for privileged accounts

You trust your privileged users with elevated access to critical systems, data and functions. But their advanced entitlements need to be vetted, monitored and analyzed to protect your resources from cybersecurity threats and credential abuse. Research has found that as much as 40% of insider cyberattacks involved privileged users.¹

IBM® Verify Privilege products, powered by Delinea, enable zero trust strategies to help minimize risk to the enterprise.
Benefits
Manage privileged accounts

Discover unknown accounts. Reset passwords automatically. Monitor anomalous activity. Manage, protect and audit privileged accounts across their lifecycles.
Enforce endpoint security

Identify devices, servers and other endpoints with administrative privileges to enforce privilege security, control application rights and reduce the impact on support teams.
Protect DevOps secrets

Centralize secrets management, enforce access and generate automated logging trails with high-velocity, platform-neutral vaulting.

What's your Verify Privilege use case?

Password vaulting

Formerly IBM® Secret Server, IBM Verify Privilege Vault offers powerful password vaulting, auditing and privileged access control. Identify and protect all service, application, administrator and root accounts enterprise wide. Extend the solution with Privilege Vault Analytics and Privilege Vault Remote for more comprehensive protection.
Endpoint control

With IBM Verify Privilege Manager, enterprises and fast-growing organizations can block malware-based risks with endpoint privilege and application control. Mitigate modern security threats from exploiting applications by removing local administrative rights from servers and devices.
Manage policies

Globally govern privileged access on premises by using Active Directory with IBM Verify Privilege Server Suite. Centrally manage policies that use authentication, privilege elevation and audit monitoring.

Manage DevOps secrets

High-velocity, cloud-based IBM Verify Privilege DevOps Vault centralizes secrets management, enforces access and provides automated logging trails.

Manage service accounts

Control the creation, management and decommissioning of service accounts running on the network with Verify Privilege Account Lifecycle Manager. Reduce sprawl with role-based permissions.

Customer stories VLI delivers access 99% faster

VLI used IBM Verify Privilege to improve user access requests by 99%, eliminating delays to move cargo faster and more securely.

 Read VLI's story CIP automates zero trust strategy

Commercial International Bank (CIB) modernizes its digital security and moves toward zero trust with the help of IBM Security®.

 Read CIP's story IBM simplifies IAM for over 27 million users

IBM Office of the CIO establishes future-proof digital authentication to streamline protected identity and access.

 Read IBM CIO's story

Related offerings

IBM privileged access management (PAM) services

Engage PAM services to deliver a fully managed lifecycle solution to support your zero trust strategy.

IBM Verify Identity Governance

Gain centralized governance of privilege identities and enforcement of single sign-on, multifactor authentication and adaptive access for privileged users.

Access management

Add deep context, intelligence and security to decisions about which users should have access to your organization’s data and applications, on premises or in the cloud.

CIAM solutions

Deliver engaging, modern and safe digital experiences for your customers, partners and citizens.

Reports

Gartner Magic Quadrant report in 2024

See where IBM is placed in the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management.

 Cost of Data Breach report in 2024

Data breach costs are at an all-time high—discover strategies to minimize expenses.

 X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Check out the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to safeguard identities.
