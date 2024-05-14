After gathering requirements and considering all the options, the Assured Identity and Cybersecurity Operations team chose IBM Security® Verify (SaaS) for their combined millions of internal and external users. The number-one reason? Top of the list was because the APIs enabled a seamless application migration. And number two? They’d be able to customize the user interface to fit their exact requirements without draining their development resources.

By embracing IBM Security Verify as the standard cloud IAM services platform for all B2E and B2B identities, IBM would be poised to deploy more modern identity capabilities with enhanced security, scale and user experience.

“With the new solution, we could expand internal user choice for authentication,” says Opoku-Frempong. “Two-factor authentication (2FA) significantly protects against password compromise but it’s often cumbersome for users. So, we implemented adaptive features of 2FA that used back-end analytics to determine when and where to require additional authentication. The shift to IBM Security Verify 2FA capabilities offered enhanced choice for IBMers to authenticate via passwordless options, such as QR code and FIDO2 for TouchID and Windows Hello. That was a sea change just by itself.”

But there were other pressures. Historically, the IBM CIO team had invested in developing its corporate directory to comply with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) a United States regulatory regime to restrict and control the export of defense and military related technologies. Ripping and replacing the old IAM solution across the globe and all at once was out of the question. The IBM Security Verify engineers had anticipated this requirement. The Security Verify Bridge coupled with the Bridge for Directory Sync enabled the IBM CIO team to apply its legacy investment and the associated processes. And as a secondary benefit, this enabled them to develop a carefully staggered migration plan with minimal impact.

Opoku-Frempong continues: “There were other migration capabilities that made the transition smoother. IBM Security Verify’s enhanced API library enabled self-service application migration by our application owners, minimizing impact to other workloads. Moreover, the enhanced layer of control around privileged API access gives us tighter security control over the environment, further minimizing attack vectors. That’s definitely a win-win for us.”