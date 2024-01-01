Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions
Deliver a secure, low-friction experience

When customers access your online portal or partners want to collaborate, they expect a safe, frictionless digital experience.

With the potential for millions of consumer identities and billions of transactions, how can you collect, store and manage data to personalize interactions and still meet privacy standards? With IBM® Verify CIAM solutions, you can deliver seamless, repeatable user experiences that build brand loyalty while reducing the security threat to the enterprise.
Benefits Capture

Create simple, branded registration experiences and progressively obtain consumer data with consent to enhance personalized transactions.

Learn about consent management Engage

Reauthenticate known users with multifactor authentication (MFA) or passwordless experiences such as social login, by using risk-adaptive approaches.

 Learn about MFA Manage

Allow users to self-service their profiles to instantly modify attributes, preferences and consent, and enable secure account recovery.

Learn about profile management Administer

Manage millions of identities from many unauthoritative sources. Add new apps over time, set fraud prevention policies and integrate systems across the organization.

Learn about lifecycle management

