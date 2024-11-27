Consent management

IBM Verify provides a centralized decision engine to help automate consent determination rules across data usage purposes. There’s no need to reinvent procedures for every application. Verify can control how data should be collected, how it can be used and under what conditions consent is required.
Stipulate business purposes such as marketing promotions, communications or cookie management. For each purpose, specify access and retention parameters for relevant user attributes and to manage privacy.
Specify conditions under which attributes and other purposes need user consent and create custom privacy rules. Search through all created rules to check for applicable conditions and to ensure coverage.
Assign data usage purposes or end user license agreements (EULAs) to each application. Delegate data usage decisions to simplify updates. Maintain an audit trail of consent activity across apps.
Grant users the ability to securely handle basic entitlements themselves, such as password updates, while maintaining visibility and control.