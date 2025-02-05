Passwordless authentication solutions

With IBM Verify Passwordless Authentication, you can protect accounts with an additional security layer, and control applications with granular, contextual access policies. Meet compliance requirements with a common approach to MFA across apps, VPN, Windows desktops and Linux. Or go fully passwordless with QR code and FIDO2 authentication.
Choose passwordless authentication options such as QR codes and FIDO devices. Use FIDO2 hardware security keys as a single factor or second factor and use MFA from the key itself for higher levels of assurance.
Choose MFA methods based on detected risk to implement adaptive access policies. For example, allow any MFA challenge methods for medium risks, and only the strongest factors for high risks.
Filter for time or geography to understand authentication trends. Look specifically into all MFA activity to understand the second factors being used, when and by whom, and generate custom MFA reports.