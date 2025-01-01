Automate and manage identities and access across the tenure of your users, from day one through separation. Onboard and offboard individual users or apply policies to groups with the same authority to access resources. By simplifying provisioning, you can delegate business managers to enable faster employee access and still retain control.
Use API-based or SCIM-based provisioning for select on-premises applications. Apply supporting agents and adapters for Active Directory and for other on-premises targets, such as LDAP or Oracle.
Delegate application ownership to line-of-business managers and empower them to provide employees with faster app access and a full app catalog.
Establish a recertification cadence for higher-risk apps to meet compliance requirements. Run concurrent and recurring certification campaigns based on users, groups or both.