Exostar partnered with IBM to address the complexities of third-party access governance and administration in highly regulated industries. To overcome this challenge, Exostar implemented IBM® Verify Identity Governance to extend the services provided by Access: One, governing fine-grained access permissions across on-premises and cloud environments.

IBM Verify Identity Governance provided the capability to aggregate and correlate disparate identity and access rights, transforming them into business-driven policies that are easy to interpret and manage. Integrated with Access: One, the solution delivered a full-feature identity governance infrastructure designed around business requirements rather than IT constraints, helping ensure greater flexibility and control.

Exostar selected IBM Verify Identity Governance due to its breadth of capability and ease of integration. In particular, the ability to create a bidirectional brokerage adapter simplified the process of interrogating the identity data from Access: One through the analysis and modelling capabilities of IBM Verify Identity Governance. Exostar and IBM teamed together to implement the solution, with Exostar leveraging the fine-grained identity governance capabilities of IBM Verify to deliver a differentiated solution to market.

With predictive and prescriptive analytics, IBM Verify Identity Governance enhanced Access: One with deeper identity insights, including machine learning support for adaptive analysis, entitlement and risk scoring that optimized governance outcomes. The business activity-based approach of IBM Verify Identity Governance redefined separation of duty (SoD) modelling, shifting from traditional role-to-role comparisons to a more effective and compliance-driven framework. Exostar utilized the REST APIs of IBM Verify to facilitate deeper integration and governance expansion across Exostar’s ecosystem of customers.

As a result, Exostar can onboard business partners and suppliers with Access: One in minutes, providing federated single sign-on for partners and suppliers while enabling business partners to administer their own users through delegated administration. And it can all be done with business-focused interfaces that translate complex permissions into easy-to-understand business rules. Delivered in partnership with IBM, the Access: One and IBM Verify Identity Governance solutions provide unmatched visibility into access rights, privileges and activity throughout supply chains, strengthening security while centralizing control under one unified governance framework.