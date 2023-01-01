Your workforce needs fast, reliable and secure access to all applications and systems. The IBM® Verify Workforce IAM solution offers seamless integration, scalability and compliance with all regulations, while protecting your identities. You can ensure a frictionless work experience for your employees to boost security, satisfaction and productivity.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, identity security is more crucial than ever. The 2024 Threat Intelligence Index Report saw a 71% increase in valid identities being used in attacks, making identity the leading attack vector.

Our solution prevents:

- identity-based attacks with end-to-end

- real-time security posture management

- threat detection and response by using AI

- biometrics and behavioral authentication in context.



IBM Verify Workforce protects sensitive information and allows you to easily manage user access at scale.