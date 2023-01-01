Your workforce needs fast, reliable and secure access to all applications and systems. The IBM® Verify Workforce IAM solution offers seamless integration, scalability and compliance with all regulations, while protecting your identities. You can ensure a frictionless work experience for your employees to boost security, satisfaction and productivity.
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, identity security is more crucial than ever. The 2024 Threat Intelligence Index Report saw a 71% increase in valid identities being used in attacks, making identity the leading attack vector.
Our solution prevents:
- identity-based attacks with end-to-end
- real-time security posture management
- threat detection and response by using AI
- biometrics and behavioral authentication in context.
IBM Verify Workforce protects sensitive information and allows you to easily manage user access at scale.
See IBM's position for Access Management
See in action how Verify's orchestration capabilities can enhance the user experience
Verify uses AI to analyze risks to make accurate authentication decisions. With customizable multifactor authentication (MFA), it applies lighter measures for lower-risk situations and stronger security challenges for high-risk situations to keep your resources safe.
Create a frictionless experience for your employees that avoids vendor lock-in.
Verify integrates your existing tools and applies consistent orchestration across
all identity journeys.
Use advanced AI and machine learning to analyze user, device, activity, environment and behavior in real time. This context-driven approach allows for better adaptive access decisions and protection, enhancing both security and employee experience.
With evolving cybersecurity threats and changing security policies, Verify has comprehensive risk management strategies, including robust cybersecurity policies, to protect assets and sensitive information. Verify’s single platform makes it easily collaborate across IT and security teams, to minimize workplace disruption.
Deliver a consistent and frictionless user experience to modern and legacy applications. Improve risk posture and eliminate identity silos while maximizing
your existing identity investments.
Manage identity risks efficiently in real time while demonstrating ROI and fast time-to-value. Improve risk posture with holistic visibility into identity threats and identity posture management.
Diminish identity risks while maintaining productivity with consistent and secure access for employees. Add value, not risk, to existing systems by improving your risk posture with cost-efficient IAM modernization and ensure compliance and business continuity.
Maintain productivity without comprising security. With the ever-rising complexity across diverse environments, Verify offers seamless integration of IAM tools with minimal operational disruption. Enable real-time visibility through continuous monitoring and network security with threat detect and response.