MSPs have been around for over two decades, ever since companies realized that it was more cost effective to focus on their core competencies and let someone else manage their IT. Often, the same help desk engineer at an MSP will be asked to troubleshoot multiple applications supporting vastly different customers in the course of a single shift. Yet, even when the help desk closes a ticket, about 50% of customers feel that their problem has not been resolved adequately.

The founders of CrushBank know firsthand the challenges that IT support staff face in trying to provide personalized service. For more than 20 years, they operated an MSP in the New York metropolitan area that supported several lines of business for customers ranging from 100-person law firms to 1,500-person medical practices and everything in between.

Help desk engineers are expected to be experts in both the IT applications and in their customers’ specific configurations, history and issues. When customers call in to the help desk with a problem, they expect that the presumed expert will resolve it without excuses, and without delay. CrushBank recognized that with the growing layers of technology piling up in most companies, those expectations of instant resolution were becoming nearly impossible for help desk staff to meet.

According to Brian Mullaney, Principal and Chief Revenue Officer at CrushBank, this current information-provision model is proving increasingly inefficient and costly to the MSP for several reasons.

First, there is the vast amount of information that the help desk engineer must sift through. “It’s a struggle for these organizations to extract all that data and turn it into useful information on the spot while they’re being challenged and bombarded by their clients on the phone,” he says. “Eighty percent of the data that IT firms are accessing is unstructured. It’s not in a metadata field that you can pull out of a database.”

In Mullaney’s experience, around 50% of an engineer’s time is spent just searching for information before he or she can even begin to troubleshoot the customer’s problem. This leads to a second problem for firms: a direct impact on their bottom line. Help desk engineers are paid to solve problems, but only half their time is spent doing so. As he points out, “Half of [their salary] is going to just finding information before the first morsel of technical competency is leveraged ... . ”

Finally, the reality is that highly experienced and knowledgeable IT help desk personnel are getting harder to find and keep. Most IT graduates now gravitate toward jobs in application development. Further compounding the problem is the high turnover rate among personnel—38.3% every year, according to Mullaney. So companies that invest the six months of time and expense to train and onboard help desk engineers see that money walk out the door only 18 months later.