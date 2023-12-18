5 things to know: Driving innovation with AI and hybrid cloud in the year ahead

As we look ahead to 2024, enterprises around the world are undoubtedly evaluating their progress and creating a growth plan for the year to come. For organizations of all types—and especially those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, government, healthcare and telco—considerations including the rise of generative AI, evolving regulations and data sovereignty laws and ongoing security challenges must be top of mind.

As enterprises look to address these requirements and achieve growth while adopting innovative AI and hybrid cloud technologies, IBM will continue to meet clients wherever they are in their journeys by helping them make workload placement decisions based on resiliency, performance, security, compliance and cost.

Here are five things you need to know about how IBM Cloud is helping clients balance innovation with evolving regulations.