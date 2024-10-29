5 things to know: IBM Cloud’s mission to accelerate innovation for clients

Whether it’s addressing customer demands for seamless digital experiences or helping clients navigate complex industry regulations, IBM Cloud is committed to helping clients drive innovation today while preparing them for tomorrow.

As enterprises embrace generative AI to drive innovation, the combination of IBM’s AI stack, industry expertise and infrastructure can help them on their journeys. We are bringing the power of foundation models with the availability of a GPU as a service on IBM Cloud offering to help organizations tap into artificial intelligence (AI) in a secured environment while aiming to mitigate third- and fourth-party risk. IBM also recently unveiled watsonx, our next-generation AI and data platform to help enterprises train, validate and deploy AI models.

To further help European companies accelerate their modernization journey, we recently opened our Multi-Zone Region (MZR) in Madrid, Spain. Designed to enable enterprises to deploy their mission-critical workloads in a secured environment, clients leveraging the MZR can take advantage of IBM’s innovative hybrid cloud and AI solutions while addressing their evolving regulatory requirements and data sovereignty.

Additionally, we continue to co-create with clients and partners globally—such as BNP Paribas, Wasabi Technologies, SAP and VMware—and across industries to unlock business value with a hybrid cloud approach.

