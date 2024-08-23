Leveraging high performance computing to help solve complex challenges across industries

In the world of financial services, having as much compute power as possible is important to help enable peak performance. As we see banks increasingly prioritize resiliency, performance, security and compliance, there are many external factors that can impact the financial services industry that they must be ready for. These can include situations that have the potential to significantly increase the computational capacity financial firms need on a daily basis. For example, competitive pressures, regulatory reporting, security demands and market swings can all require financial services institutions to be able to reassess risk quickly. To do this, they need to be able to perform complex calculations that require high levels of compute power.

To achieve the desired accuracy, models need the support of more data and the ability to perform more iterations and computations. This is where high performance computing (HPC)—which can deliver intensive compute power at scale—can be especially helpful. HPC is designed to deliver the performance levels these computationally intensive calculations require, whether located on-premises or in the cloud, and can help organizations address the demands of today’s evolving regulatory standards.

Now more than ever, we are also seeing financial institutions increasingly leverage HPC for capabilities like Monte Carlo simulations on market movements, including to power artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions that can be used to help enterprises make more informed decisions. In the era of data and generative AI, HPC is key to processing data and generating insights quickly. With IBM Cloud HPC Managed Service, financial services institutions can benefit from customized deployment, ongoing platform support and app performance optimization management.