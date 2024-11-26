Putting data storage at the forefront of cloud security

Advancements like those in AI and quantum computing can pose new challenges to customers, especially those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and more. As organizations look to keep up with these changes, they need a solution built to address the unique needs of their industry. Here is how IBM Cloud Object Storage supports clients’ goals and addresses these new challenges.

1. Embracing an industry framework for security and compliance

IBM Cloud Object Storage is a cloud service for storing large volumes of data. It provides security and data durability, complimented with immutable data retention and audit controls capabilities — ideal for supporting IBM Cloud’s objectives to support clients with their resiliency, security, compliance and performance goals. IBM Cloud Object Storage is built on the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, which was designed to help clients focus on their security and compliance postures. The framework was developed by leveraging the collective intelligence of the IBM Financial Services Cloud Council — a network of more than 140 financial services CIOs, CTOs and Risk and Compliance officers. Only ISVs and SaaS providers that are validated to be compatible with the framework are eligible to deliver offerings on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. By meeting the requirements of the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, IBM Cloud Object Storage has been validated to be in alignment with IBM’s Cloud Framework.

2. Addressing the evolving regulatory landscape

In response to the evolving regulatory landscape, government agencies have imposed stringent requirements on data retention. IBM Cloud Object Storage supports data retention by making it truly immutable at the storage layer, safeguarding it from tampering or manipulation. This level of secured retention is not only helpful for banks and other financial institutions, but also can be foundational for cyber vaults and cyber recovery strategies for defending against advanced threats such as ransomware attacks and is broadly compatible with data protection ecosystems.

3. Supporting compliance and audit goals

Compliance and accountability are paramount in regulated industries. IBM Cloud Object Storage is a storage capability that is designed to help clients address their security and compliance needs. Examples of security capabilities include encryption and key management, granular access restrictions, activity and access logging, and continuous monitoring of these controls along with workloads using the IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center. This platform is a suite of modernized cloud security and compliance solutions designed to help enterprises mitigate risk and protect data across their hybrid, multicloud environments and workloads.

4. Creating a space for AI

Organizations are beginning to realize the benefits of AI and implementing technology to support it. However, executing AI at scale can be a difficult process, especially when one considers the challenges with processing the data required for AI models. IBM Cloud Object Storage manages data files as highly resilient and durable objects. This type of data management makes it an ideal solution for enterprises to scale AI workloads.

5. Utilizing quantum-safe cryptography

It has become clear that this is the “quantum decade,” when practical quantum computing solutions could impact computing strategies across industries. But it may also profoundly alter how we secure our digital data fabric through cryptography. We have seen organizations are already examining how to upgrade their cybersecurity to prepare for this new computational era of cryptographically relevant quantum computers. By utilizing quantum-safe algorithms that are available now, customers can help secure their data sent to IBM Cloud against threats such as harvesting encrypted data sent over Internet now to be decrypted later, when cryptographically relevant quantum computers are available.