IBM and VMware help enterprises adopt generative AI with watsonx on premises

IBM and VMware are working together to bring IBM watsonx to on-premises environments on VMware® Private AI and Red Hat® OpenShift®, to help enable fast, transparent generative AI capabilities.

In 2023, we’ve seen AI adoption become mainstream as enterprises seek to drive transformative innovations. Generative AI, in particular, has captured the imagination of organizations as a means to generate new content based on a variety of inputs. Generative AI use cases and tasks are far-ranging—from code generation to contact centers resolution experiences, IT operations automation, information retrieval and content creation.

At the heart of all AI use cases is data, but more important is access to and processing of the required data to net the best results from AI models. Enterprises need to be able to bring compute capacity and AI models to where enterprise data is created, processed and consumed — in support of AI use cases — including both traditional AI and machine learning (ML) workloads and generative AI. Enterprises also need access to a full technology stack that allows for traditional enterprise-grade requirements, such as the use of confidential computing and the ability to train, tune and deploy AI models all in one place that can run across cloud environments.

This is the promise of Private AI, an architectural approach that aims to balance the business gains from AI with the privacy and compliance needs of the organization. It focuses on the platform and infrastructure architecture built in support of AI, which can be deployed in public clouds, virtual private clouds, data centers and edge sites.