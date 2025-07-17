IBM Cloud for Financial Services®

An industry-specific cloud, built to support your unique modernization & AI transformation needs
Innovate on a Cloud Designed for Regulated Industries

IBM Cloud for Financial Services is a first-of-its-kind cloud, designed to protect even your most sensitive data and AI workloads. With built-in security and controls informed by the industry, IBM Cloud for Financial Services can help you optimize your infrastructure and demonstrate compliance so you can focus on what matters most: delivering value for your clients. 
Industry-leading security and privacy capabilities strengthened by IBM’s industry expertise and extensive partnerships.

Download the whitepaper to learn more about IBM Cloud for Financial Services

 The benefits of modernizing your core banking systems.

Rethink the Core Banking App modernization journey

 How can collaboration accelerate digital transformation?

BPER Banca Group & IBM modernizing the Core Banking Systems
Benefits
Built for AI

Designed to help enterprises in regulated industries deploy AI-driven innovation securely and transition to new operating models.
Hybrid by Design

Deliver consistent performance across hybrid multicloud architecture with IBM's open, secure & flexible platform-centric approach.
Highest set of Regulatory & Compliance Standards

A purpose-built cloud leverages The IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services - informed by the industry - to mitigate risk with the highest set of regulatory and compliance standards by industry.

Solutions

Manage Risk & Compliance

Continuous edge-to-edge cloud protection for your mission-critical data and applications with regulatory compliance at the forefront with IBM Cloud Security & Compliance Center.
Drive Efficiency in Payments Services

Benefit from the latest cognitive and AI technologies to drive efficiency and value in payments services with IBM Payment Center’s payment-as-a-service solution on IBM Cloud for Financial Services.
Transform Trade & Supply Chain Business

Adopt an industry-specific platform strategy, optimized to enable growth & de-risk trade for the entire trade ecosystem with the IBM Connected Trade Platform.

Speed time to Insight

Tackle large-scale, compute-intensive challenges and speed time to insight with IBM Cloud HPC.

Empower Employees to Securely Work Anywhere

Build your financial services DaaS environment on IBM Cloud® for breakthrough gains and hybrid integration with existing environments.

Operationalize AI governance

Unleash productivity with responsible, transparent and explainable AI using IBM’s next generation AI technology - watsonx.ai ,watsonx.governance and watsonx Orchestrate – built to enable the trusted AI workflows needed for regulated industries. watsonx is a portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.

Client transformation stories

Circeo

See how the Hungarian fintech makes use of IBM public cloud to support its innovative business while maintaining the security it needs in order to remain compliant.
Asteria

The financial technology provider teamed with IBM to make cash-flow a reality for the smaller enterprise.
GEVA Group

IBM partnered with the European payment processing company to optimize security, stability, and compliance by moving a critical service to IBM Cloud®.
Partner and create with IBM Co-create transformation

Modernize banking and insurance core systems with IBM Consulting; recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best management consulting firms in 2023, and given five stars—the highest rating—for work done with financial institutions.

 Learn more Access innovation

Accelerate time to value by leveraging IBM's growing ecosystem of validated technology partners and fintechs that have demonstrated the highest level of compliance with the IBM Cloud framework for financial services.

 Watch video (0:39) Grow your business

Discover how business partners can work with IBM to accelerate clients' modernization journeys.

 Learn more
Resources Unlock value with AI you can bank on. Rethink insurance in a changing risk climate. Modernize core banking and payments and build resilient digital foundations. 5 Things to know about IBM Cloud’s mission to accelerate innovation for clients. How IBM Cloud is helping drive innovation in highly regulated industries with security at the forefront.
