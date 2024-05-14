GEVA knew from the very beginning that it would work with IBM Cloud®. “We have a very long history with IBM, and their strong support of the financial services industry has resulted in an excellent reputation among our customers,” says Matthias Fauth, Service Manager at GEVA. “Furthermore, IBM Cloud technology is designed to help companies like GEVA meet our industry’s many requirements.”

In the payment processing industry, timelines can be rather tight. Most banks have very short payment processing windows. If you miss one, you may have to wait hours or days for the next window—a situation that can have devastating effects in GEVA’s fast-paced industry.

This means that the infrastructure that underlies GEVA’s applications must be extremely stable. As one of the few public cloud providers with numerous data centers in Europe, including in Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, IBM provides GEVA with extraordinary failover support.

GEVA further bolstered the security and stability of its SaaS infrastructure by selecting IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to support its Oracle database. Geographically dispersed bare metal servers can be set up in synchronous mode so that if the database fails on one server, another will pick up where it left off with no loss of data.

Another key component of GEVA’s IBM Cloud infrastructure, IBM Cloud Object Storage, facilitates data content storage for applications and backup across GEVA’s worldwide data center regions. IBM Cloud Object Storage also enables GEVA to keep all of the data exchanged between customers and the cloud redundant. The importance of this configuration—designed to support the reliable continuation of service—cannot be understated. GEVA’s is a mission critical business, and any loss of data would equal time and revenue lost.

GEVA’s environment is not limited to bare metal. IBM Cloud Virtual Servers offer the organization a distinct advantage because they can be scaled on an as-needed basis. This makes it easy to onboard new customers, plus it easily accommodates the activity surges GEVA experiences at quarter-end and year-end, when the organization process millions of transactions per hour.