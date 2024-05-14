“What we saw in IBM Cloud was a magic world with everything we were looking for,” says Job. “IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers had the capacity to fulfill all of our requirements in terms of security and scalability. There were IBM data centers in Europe, which was a key element because GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] was already being talked about.”

His colleague, Sandor Ungvari, Chief Technical Officer, weighs in from a technical standpoint: “We wanted to develop a cloud-native solution and deliver the software in Docker image formats. To do that, we needed a container platform. We chose Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud platform because it was much more advanced than any other platform at that time.”

The combination of IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers and Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud software positioned Circeo for success from the very beginning. At first, Circeo’s e-lending platform, TheLoanFactory, provided a few loans a day. Today, the company processes thousands of loan applications and accounts daily in seven European countries, and it is preparing to expand its services to the Asia Pacific region in the near future. Job expects daily totals to exceed 10,000 loans shortly thereafter.

“One of the things we have with IBM Cloud is the capacity to scale our activity very quickly,” says Job. “We just have to sit in front of the IBM Cloud console and after a few clicks we can deploy new nodes to serve any additional volume we need.”

Ungvari notes that the OpenShift platform also offers elastic scalability for handling surges — for example, those that occur on Black Friday.

Black Friday is a highly anticipated event for shoppers, retailers and banks every year, generating a significant increase in the number of applicants. Thanks to the solid, flexible IBM Cloud infrastructure, TheLoanFactory can deal with these surges seamlessly.

However, 2020 brought about an unexpected new challenge: COVID-19. When the pandemic struck, several European governments mandated that banks reschedule loans to help citizens and businesses that were struggling in the face of the global health crisis. Thanks to TheLoanFactory’s unique flexibility and configurability, Circeo’s partner banks were able to comply within a few hours. Banks without Circeo’s SaaS solution were still struggling to comply more than six months later.