Rethinking the Core Banking App Modernization Journey with IBM Cloud for Financial Services

Successful banks and financial institutions (FI) today realize that they are essentially technology companies operating under the rules of a banking license.

All FIs — regardless of size, scale and geographic location — need to be able to quickly launch new products, address the increasingly demanding needs of customers and regulators and operate as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. Effective and innovative strategies, planning and execution are a must.

The core banking systems need to modernize and digitally transform by 2025 or risk dying an analog-business death. The good news is that while the overall process takes years, the benefits of an incremental modernization journey accrue every step of the way. A flexible core system built on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services platform can mean the difference between success and failure for many financial institutions.