Existing payments systems lack the strategic value banks need today; they need a modernized payments infrastructure that reduces friction by connecting traditional banks, payment operators, clearing and settlement mechanisms (CSMs), including blockchain and fintechs.
Get started quickly with a client briefing or ask a question to one of our IBM Consulting® payment experts.
A global network of payments ecosystems to enable rapid, multi-industry transformation through a secured, stable and scalable framework on an open and collaborative marketplace.
Our approach to a global payments ecosystem offers consulting, architecture, and engineering services, using standardized payments infrastructure, through a marketplace approach with point solutions and as-a-Service capabilities.
IBM Payments Center expertise leverages a variety of environments, including multiple cloud models.
We bring together the best of IBM Consulting and Technology to reduce infrastructure costs, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experience for financial institutions and businesses.
IBM Payments Center can help accelerate the payments modernization initiatives of payments providers and all businesses in the payments industry, offering industry, architecture, and engineering expertise in payments consulting and services.
IBM provides easy and secure connectivity to the Swift network for corporates and financial institutions that need to communicate with their trading partners and correspondent banks —without the heavy lifting of building their own connectivity.
This solution enables financial institutions, corporates and market infrastructure clients to exchange financial messages, such as payments, securities, foreign exchange (FX), trade, and treasury messages with their counterparts on the security-rich and reliable network used by the worldwide banking industry.
The IBM Payments Center - Checks-as-a-Service solution includes cloud, services, and security software. This end-to-end offering provides cost-effective check processing technology and services.
All electronic payment and messaging services offered by IBM are ISO 20022 enabled. The IBM Payments Center also offers transformation services for clients wishing to facilitate the implementation of ISO 20022 messaging.
A complete AFT (Automated Funds Transfer) payment processing solution is offered for financial institutions. This solution includes initiation by the bank’s business clients through either a user interface or file submission, processing inbound payments and posting them to core banking systems, with connectivity to the AFT clearing systems in Canada.