The IBM Payments Center® helps deliver the latest digital payments innovation
Payments modernization

Existing payments systems lack the strategic value banks need today; they need a modernized payments infrastructure that reduces friction by connecting traditional banks, payment operators, clearing and settlement mechanisms (CSMs), including blockchain and fintechs.
Get started quickly with a client briefing or ask a question to one of our IBM Consulting® payment experts.
IBM Payments ecosystem vision

A global network of payments ecosystems to enable rapid, multi-industry transformation through a secured, stable and scalable framework on an open and collaborative marketplace.

IBM Payments Center capabilities

Our approach to a global payments ecosystem offers consulting, architecture, and  engineering services, using standardized payments infrastructure, through a marketplace approach with point solutions and as-a-Service capabilities.

IBM Payments Center expertise leverages a variety of environments, including multiple cloud models.

We bring together the best of IBM Consulting and Technology  to reduce infrastructure costs, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experience for financial institutions and businesses.

Services
Payments services and consulting

IBM Payments Center can help accelerate the payments modernization initiatives of payments providers and all businesses in the payments industry, offering industry, architecture, and engineering expertise in payments consulting and services.
Outsourcing payments processing The IBM Payments Center offers business process outsourcing through our Payments-as-a-Service (PAYaaS) platform. This allows businesses to reduce the infrastructure and operational costs of current payment systems. 
IBM Cloud for Financial Services® The IBM Payments Center is delivered on IBM Cloud for Financial Services. It is designed to address the requirements of financial institutions for regulatory compliance, security and resiliency. These services can help manage the growing cloud risks with security and compliance.
IBM Service Bureau for Swift 
IBM and Swift for global financial messages IBM Service Bureau for Swift provides the flexibility to easily integrate with Swift and adopt new services that can quickly respond to changing network and regulatory requirements. By providing a single solution that meets the Swift compliance standards, this flexibility offers opportunities to mitigate costs, innovate and stay competitive as market demands evolve.
Connectivity and services integration

IBM provides easy and secure connectivity to the Swift network for corporates and financial institutions that need to communicate with their trading partners and correspondent banks —without the heavy lifting of building their own connectivity. 
Global communication

This solution enables financial institutions, corporates and market infrastructure clients to exchange financial messages, such as payments, securities, foreign exchange (FX), trade, and treasury messages with their counterparts on the security-rich and reliable network used by the worldwide banking industry.
Other IBM Payments Center offerings  Check services

The IBM Payments Center - Checks-as-a-Service solution includes cloud, services, and security software. This end-to-end offering provides cost-effective check processing technology and services.

 ISO 20022

All electronic payment and messaging services offered by IBM are ISO 20022 enabled. The IBM Payments Center also offers transformation services for clients wishing to facilitate the implementation of ISO 20022 messaging.

 AFT service

A complete AFT (Automated Funds Transfer) payment processing solution is offered for financial institutions. This solution includes initiation by the bank’s business clients through either a user interface or file submission, processing inbound payments and posting them to core banking systems, with connectivity to the AFT clearing systems in Canada.
Next steps

Tell us about your payments system needs.

