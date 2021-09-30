Digital connections and insights are powering new risk products and services and enabling new competitors to enter the insurance marketplace.
Customers now expect better risk advice and support, with regulators demanding these services be provided equitably, securely and responsibly.
IBM’s suite of insurance solutions addresses all these needs via open hybrid cloud products that leverage data and trustworthy AI, while modernizing and automating hybrid cloud systems to increase flexibility, resiliency, and efficiency.
Missed Think 2024? Catch all the keynote replays and explore related content in the Think Hub.
Move from technical debt and cloud expense to competitive advantage by deploying workloads to best fit-for-purpose environments
Our AI tools allow you to curate data and deliver personalized insurance service, advice and governance
Automate complex calculations across diverse data sources to improve internal and external ESG reporting and transparency
Eliminate cloud cost guesswork with solutions that save time and optimize costs
Bring AI and cyber resiliency to your hybrid cloud to speed insights and protect data against future threats
A bancassurance firm uses data and AI modeling to forecast across lines
Learn how Brazil’s largest independent insurer automates across multiple cloud environments
See how Aon Italy automates documents and core processes for efficiency
Wholesale insurance provider Swiss Re uses automation in auditing to govern more effectively
Learn how Westfield secures and automates its IT provisioning
See how Sun Life accelerates digital transformation through modernization
Get the latest in technology, business and thought leadership
Leverage IBM's technology and industry expertise to accelerate business outcomes
Industry professionals helping you succeed with IBM technology