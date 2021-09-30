Home Industries Insurance Rethinking insurance in a changing risk climate
The insurance industry is adapting to new digital possibilities

Digital connections and insights are powering new risk products and services and enabling new competitors to enter the insurance marketplace.

Customers now expect better risk advice and support, with regulators demanding these services be provided equitably, securely and responsibly.

IBM’s suite of insurance solutions addresses all these needs via open hybrid cloud products that leverage data and trustworthy AI, while modernizing and automating hybrid cloud systems to increase flexibility, resiliency, and efficiency.
Solutions

Give insurers, agents, brokers and servicers a greater understanding of risk with AI and predictive modeling
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Move from technical debt and cloud expense to competitive advantage by deploying workloads to best fit-for-purpose environments

 AI-powered chatbots reimagine customer experience

Our AI tools allow you to curate data and deliver personalized insurance service, advice and governance

 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Automate complex calculations across diverse data sources to improve internal and external ESG reporting and transparency

 Resilience

Eliminate cloud cost guesswork with solutions that save time and optimize costs

Modernize workloads

Bring AI and cyber resiliency to your hybrid cloud to speed insights and protect data against future threats
Case studies Länsförsäkringar AB

A bancassurance firm uses data and AI modeling to forecast across lines

 SulAmérica

Learn how Brazil’s largest independent insurer automates across multiple cloud environments

 Aon Italy

See how Aon Italy automates documents and core processes for efficiency

 Swiss Re

Wholesale insurance provider Swiss Re uses automation in auditing to govern more effectively

 Westfield

Learn how Westfield secures and automates its IT provisioning

 Sun Life

See how Sun Life accelerates digital transformation through modernization
Insights Personalized service

Insurers can offer personalized service, strengthen customer relations and augment their portfolios with new risk technology.

 Learn how to become a risk concierge
