For years, cloud providers have offered encryption services to help protect data at rest and data in transit, but not data in use. Confidential computing protects data during processing by performing computation in a hardware-based, trusted execution environment (TEE), which eliminates the remaining data security vulnerability.

The Hyper Protect product family utilize IBM Secure Execution for Linux technology to safeguard the entire data lifecycle. These confidential computing solutions offer enhanced privacy assurance, designed to keep full control over data at rest, in transit, and in use. They provide an integrated developer experience, allowing you to ensure that even system administrators, container platform administrators or service providers cannot access sensitive data and containerized applications or solution stacks.

Intel® Xeon®-based IBM Cloud Bare Metal and Virtual Servers with Intel® SGX® help protect data in use via application isolation technology. By protecting selected code and data from modification, developers can partition their application into hardened enclaves or trusted execution modules to help increase application security. All Intel® SGX® confidential computing on IBM Cloud runs on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, the newest generation of HPC microarchitecture with built-in Intel® Accelerator Engines, improved power efficiency, DDR5 memory and PCIe 5 support.

Intel® Xeon®-based IBM Cloud Virtual Servers with Intel® TDX aim to provide an additional layer of security through hardware-based isolation and encryption. By running virtual servers within an encrypted enclave, Intel TDX helps ensure that data is protected from unauthorized access, even from IBM Cloud. This creates a multi-tenant cloud environment designed for security by heightening trust for critical applications and strengthening data sovereignty for peace of mind and compliance.