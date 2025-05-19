Confidential Computing with IBM includes a range of services from the Hyper Protect Services and Intel® Xeon®-based IBM Cloud portfolios spanning containers, key management services, and high-performance computing (HPC) to help ensure data confidentiality and code integrity.
For years, cloud providers have offered encryption services to help protect data at rest and data in transit, but not data in use. Confidential computing protects data during processing by performing computation in a hardware-based, trusted execution environment (TEE), which eliminates the remaining data security vulnerability.
The Hyper Protect product family utilize IBM Secure Execution for Linux technology to safeguard the entire data lifecycle. These confidential computing solutions offer enhanced privacy assurance, designed to keep full control over data at rest, in transit, and in use. They provide an integrated developer experience, allowing you to ensure that even system administrators, container platform administrators or service providers cannot access sensitive data and containerized applications or solution stacks.
Intel® Xeon®-based IBM Cloud Bare Metal and Virtual Servers with Intel® SGX® help protect data in use via application isolation technology. By protecting selected code and data from modification, developers can partition their application into hardened enclaves or trusted execution modules to help increase application security. All Intel® SGX® confidential computing on IBM Cloud runs on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, the newest generation of HPC microarchitecture with built-in Intel® Accelerator Engines, improved power efficiency, DDR5 memory and PCIe 5 support.
Intel® Xeon®-based IBM Cloud Virtual Servers with Intel® TDX aim to provide an additional layer of security through hardware-based isolation and encryption. By running virtual servers within an encrypted enclave, Intel TDX helps ensure that data is protected from unauthorized access, even from IBM Cloud. This creates a multi-tenant cloud environment designed for security by heightening trust for critical applications and strengthening data sovereignty for peace of mind and compliance.
Address your security concerns when you move mission-critical workloads to hybrid cloud through a variety of as-a-service solutions based on IBM Z and LinuxONE or x86 hardware technology. You have exclusive control over your encryption keys, data, and applications to meet data sovereignty requirements.
Quickly scale out and maintain maximum resiliency while protecting your workloads at-rest, in-transit, and now in use inside the logically isolated IBM Cloud VPC network. Choose from a variety of virtual server profile sizes and pay-as-you- use options needed to protect your applications.
Ensure maximum confidentiality for your applications and data through fine-grained runtime isolation, encrypted contracts, and secure enclaves. Prevent unauthorized access, even from IBM Cloud infrastructure admins, with zero trust enforcement and remote attestation. This ensures that your data and code is not altered at any time.
Implement policy enforcement with encrypted contracts and provide a higher level of container-based isolation.
Help protect your selected code or data with application-based isolation.
Help protect your data from unauthorized access with a secure enclave.
Highly scalable, single-tenant and multi-tenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.
IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for IBM Z® and LinuxONE is a software solution designed to protect mission-critical Linux® workloads.
IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers grant you complete authority over your Linux-based virtual servers for workloads that contain sensitive data.
IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Crypto Services gives you full control over your encryption keys for data protection.
Confidential computing on IBM explained
IBM Hyper Protect Platform is a suite of services designed to provide a highly secure environment for mission-critical data and applications in hybrid cloud deployments, leveraging confidential computing capabilities on IBM Z or LinuxONE. For more details, see the Redbook: IBM Hyper Protect Platform: Applying Data Protection and Confidentiality in a Hybrid Cloud Environment.
Confidential Computing refers to the protection of data in use by performing computation in an attested, hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), ensuring data is encrypted and isolated during processing. IBM Hyper Protect Platform utilize this concept to protect mission-critical workloads and sensitive data.
Operational assurance ensures that the operations conducted by service providers and others are compliant and do not intentionally or unintentionally compromise security. This is based on operational measures - which are breakable resulting in the need to trust.
Technical assurance ensures that the security features are ingrained in the technology, and it is technically impossible for unauthorized access or changes to occur. This ensures that data is secured at all times, without the need to trust any person or organization to not exploit privileged access in the case of internal or external attacks.
The Hyper Protect Platform leverages IBM Secure Execution for Linux technology that includes hardware and firmware features such as memory encryption, encrypted contracts, and an Ultravisor to create isolated, secure environments for workloads.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC deliver hyperscale compute capacity with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud. Built on IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and featuring powerful, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, this developer-friendly infrastructure helps drive modern workloads faster and easier with pre-set instance profiles, rapid deployment and private network control in an agile public cloud environment. Choose multi-tenant or dedicated, add GPUs, and pay-as-you-use with monthly billing, or reserve your capacity in advance for reduced costs.
Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) protects your data through hardware-based server security by using isolated memory regions that are known as encrypted enclaves. This hardware-based computation helps protect your data from disclosure or modification. Which means that your sensitive data is encrypted while it is in virtual server instance memory by allowing applications to run in private memory space. To use Intel® SGX®, you must install the Intel® SGX® drivers and platform software on Intel® SGX®-capable worker nodes. Then, design your app to run in an Intel® SGX® environment.
Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX) is Intel's newest confidential computing technology. This hardware-based trusted execution environment (TEE) facilitates the deployment of trust domains (TD), which are hardware-isolated virtual machines (VM) designed to protect sensitive data and applications from unauthorized access. A CPU-measured Intel TDX module enables Intel TDX.