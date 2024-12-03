Operational assurance ensures that the operations conducted by service providers and others are compliant and do not intentionally or unintentionally compromise security. This is based on operational measures - which are breakable resulting in the need to trust.

Technical assurance ensures that the security features are ingrained in the technology, and it is technically impossible for unauthorized access or changes to occur. This ensures that data is secured at all times, without the need to trust any person or organization to not exploit privileged access in the case of internal or external attacks.