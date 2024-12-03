IBM Hyper Protect Services
Protect your data with technical assurance backed by IBM Z and LinuxONE Secure Execution for Linux (SEL) technology including policy enforcement with encrypted contracts.
Isometric illustration for IBM Cloud Confidential Computing
Provide end-to-end protection with confidential computing solutions

Hyper Protect Services leverage IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL) technology, introduced with IBM z15 and IBM LinuxONE III generation systems, to protect the entire compute lifecycle. With Hyper Protect confidential computing solutions, you gain a higher level of privacy assurance with complete authority over your data at rest, in transit, and in use – all with an integrated developer experience. You can run your most valuable applications and data in IBM’s isolated enclaves, or trusted execution environments, with exclusive encryption key control - even IBM cannot access your data.
IBM Secure Execution for Linux support for Crypto Express adapters

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with Confidential Containers leveraging IBM Secure Execution for Linux

Understanding DORA and the role of confidential computing
Features Unified Key Orchestrator


Manage your keys effortlessly across different platforms including IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Platform with a single plane of glass.

 Unified Key Orchestrator Overview Container runtime isolation


Protect your workloads with more granular protection boundary. Powered by IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL), you achieve container-based technical assurance with zero knowledge proofs.

 Confidential computing with LinuxONE Encrypted multi-party contract


Enforce policies with encrypted contract. Ensure separation of duty with predefined personas based on least privilege and zero trust principles.

 About the contract Embedded data-at-rest protection


Protect your data with a hardware-based root of trust. The FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certified Hardware Security Module (HSM) provides the highest level of security for cryptography in the cloud industry.

 Introducing Cloud HSM Secure Build


Only defined container images and workloads are deployed, and signed proof is provided at deployment. This attestation record can be validated without need to relying on trust in any other key management services or any third parties.

 Introducing secure build Independent attestation


 Learn more about attestation
Products and services

Hyper Protect Services include a series of security products spanning key management service, virtual servers, and containers.

IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z

Securely build, deploy, and manage mission-critical applications for hybrid cloud implementations on IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z, while data-in-use stays protected.

 Hyper Protect Crypto Services with Unified Key Orchestrator

Take exclusive control of encryption keys in a single-tenant multicloud key management service with a customer-controlled FIPS 140-2 level 4 certified hardware security module (HSM).

 IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for VPC

Gain complete authority over Linux-based virtual servers with auditable deployment of trustworthy container images in a tamper-proof environment.

 IBM Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator

Help deploy cold storage solutions for Digital Assets, which turns the entire digital asset transaction signing process from a manual operation to a completely automated and policy-driven one.

 Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL)

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the industry-leading solution for supporting the containerized application development and management, embraces IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL) technology to enhance its confidential computing capability.

 Learn more

Client stories

See how our clients from different industries use Hyper Protect Services to protect their mission-critical data and business secrets.
Jamworks

Partners with the IBM Hyper Protect Platform to protect the integrity of Jamworks' AI as well as the confidentiality of an individual's data.
Opollo Technologies

Leverages AI and Hyper Protect Services to help healthcare facilities solve complex problems while keeping patients’ data safe.

DIA

Leverages Hyper Protect Services to secure a decentralized financial information platform and enable protection and privacy of data infrastructure.

UKISS Technology

Uses Hyper Protect Virtual Servers to build secure applications for self-custody wallets.

Phoenix Systems

Partners with IBM confidential computing to deliver solutions with unprecedented security and drive digital transformation for future generations.
Metaco/Ripple

Uses Hyper Protect Services for its digital asset orchestration system to support its financial clients hybrid cloud adoption with increased security and scalability.

Frequently asked questions

Confidential computing on IBM explained

IBM Hyper Protect Platform is a suite of services designed to provide a highly secure environment for mission-critical data and applications in hybrid cloud deployments, leveraging confidential computing capabilities on IBM Z or LinuxONE. For more details, see the Redbook: IBM Hyper Protect Platform: Applying Data Protection and Confidentiality in a Hybrid Cloud Environment

Confidential Computing refers to the protection of data in use by performing computation in an attested, hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), ensuring data is encrypted and isolated during processing. IBM Hyper Protect Platform utilize this concept to protect mission-critical workloads and sensitive data. 

Operational assurance ensures that the operations conducted by service providers and others are compliant and do not intentionally or unintentionally compromise security. This is based on operational measures - which are breakable resulting in the need to trust.

Technical assurance ensures that the security features are ingrained in the technology, and it is technically impossible for unauthorized access or changes to occur. This ensures that data is secured at all times, without the need to trust any person or organization to not exploit privileged access in the case of internal or external attacks. 

The Hyper Protect Platform leverages IBM Secure Execution for Linux technology that includes hardware and firmware features such as memory encryption, encrypted contracts, and an Ultravisor to create isolated, secure environments for workloads. 

IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC deliver hyperscale compute capacity with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud. Built on IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and featuring powerful, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, this developer-friendly infrastructure helps drive modern workloads faster and easier with pre-set instance profiles, rapid deployment and private network control in an agile public cloud environment. Choose multi-tenant or dedicated, add GPUs, and pay-as-you-use with monthly billing, or reserve your capacity in advance for reduced costs.
Take the next step

Contact us on how to protect your mission-critical workloads with IBM confidential computing.