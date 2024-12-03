Hyper Protect Services leverage IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL) technology, introduced with IBM z15 and IBM LinuxONE III generation systems, to protect the entire compute lifecycle. With Hyper Protect confidential computing solutions, you gain a higher level of privacy assurance with complete authority over your data at rest, in transit, and in use – all with an integrated developer experience. You can run your most valuable applications and data in IBM’s isolated enclaves, or trusted execution environments, with exclusive encryption key control - even IBM cannot access your data.
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with Confidential Containers leveraging IBM Secure Execution for Linux
Understanding DORA and the role of confidential computing
Manage your keys effortlessly across different platforms including IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Platform with a single plane of glass.
Protect your workloads with more granular protection boundary. Powered by IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL), you achieve container-based technical assurance with zero knowledge proofs.
Enforce policies with encrypted contract. Ensure separation of duty with predefined personas based on least privilege and zero trust principles.
Protect your data with a hardware-based root of trust. The FIPS 140-2 Level 4 certified Hardware Security Module (HSM) provides the highest level of security for cryptography in the cloud industry.
Only defined container images and workloads are deployed, and signed proof is provided at deployment. This attestation record can be validated without need to relying on trust in any other key management services or any third parties.
Only defined container images and workloads are deployed, and signed proof is provided at deployment. This attestation record can be validated without need to relying on trust in any other key management services or any third parties.
Hyper Protect Services include a series of security products spanning key management service, virtual servers, and containers.
Securely build, deploy, and manage mission-critical applications for hybrid cloud implementations on IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z, while data-in-use stays protected.
Take exclusive control of encryption keys in a single-tenant multicloud key management service with a customer-controlled FIPS 140-2 level 4 certified hardware security module (HSM).
Gain complete authority over Linux-based virtual servers with auditable deployment of trustworthy container images in a tamper-proof environment.
Help deploy cold storage solutions for Digital Assets, which turns the entire digital asset transaction signing process from a manual operation to a completely automated and policy-driven one.
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the industry-leading solution for supporting the containerized application development and management, embraces IBM Secure Execution for Linux (SEL) technology to enhance its confidential computing capability.
Partners with the IBM Hyper Protect Platform to protect the integrity of Jamworks' AI as well as the confidentiality of an individual's data.
Leverages AI and Hyper Protect Services to help healthcare facilities solve complex problems while keeping patients’ data safe.
Leverages Hyper Protect Services to secure a decentralized financial information platform and enable protection and privacy of data infrastructure.
Uses Hyper Protect Virtual Servers to build secure applications for self-custody wallets.
Partners with IBM confidential computing to deliver solutions with unprecedented security and drive digital transformation for future generations.
Uses Hyper Protect Services for its digital asset orchestration system to support its financial clients hybrid cloud adoption with increased security and scalability.
Shows more details about the Hyper Protect Platform: the underlying technology and how the services support your hybrid cloud strategy.
Unveils the secrets of the latest IBM Hyper Protect Platform: how the new generation of services use the industry-leading technology to achieve confidential computing.
Learn more about how IBM Hyper Protect Services protect your data with a special focus on key management.
Confidential computing on IBM explained
IBM Hyper Protect Platform is a suite of services designed to provide a highly secure environment for mission-critical data and applications in hybrid cloud deployments, leveraging confidential computing capabilities on IBM Z or LinuxONE. For more details, see the Redbook: IBM Hyper Protect Platform: Applying Data Protection and Confidentiality in a Hybrid Cloud Environment.
Confidential Computing refers to the protection of data in use by performing computation in an attested, hardware-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), ensuring data is encrypted and isolated during processing. IBM Hyper Protect Platform utilize this concept to protect mission-critical workloads and sensitive data.
Operational assurance ensures that the operations conducted by service providers and others are compliant and do not intentionally or unintentionally compromise security. This is based on operational measures - which are breakable resulting in the need to trust.
Technical assurance ensures that the security features are ingrained in the technology, and it is technically impossible for unauthorized access or changes to occur. This ensures that data is secured at all times, without the need to trust any person or organization to not exploit privileged access in the case of internal or external attacks.
The Hyper Protect Platform leverages IBM Secure Execution for Linux technology that includes hardware and firmware features such as memory encryption, encrypted contracts, and an Ultravisor to create isolated, secure environments for workloads.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC deliver hyperscale compute capacity with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud. Built on IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and featuring powerful, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, this developer-friendly infrastructure helps drive modern workloads faster and easier with pre-set instance profiles, rapid deployment and private network control in an agile public cloud environment. Choose multi-tenant or dedicated, add GPUs, and pay-as-you-use with monthly billing, or reserve your capacity in advance for reduced costs.