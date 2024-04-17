Ricoh USA is one of those subsidiaries. In 2014, the company, which had been focused primarily on industrial and commercial printing, acquired an IT provider as part of its strategic evolution from hardware provider to digital services innovator. “We brought in managed IT services, outsourcing IT, cloud services and data center services,” says Nick Mattera, Vice President, Hosting Operations, Ricoh USA. “We operated independently for a while. Since then—for almost 10 years—IBM has served as a delivery partner for us.”

The foundation of the relationship between Ricoh USA and IBM is built on mutual trust. “We have a great relationship with IBM,” says Mattera. “We’re not just partners. We’re also vendors of one another’s solutions. IBM buys and uses Ricoh printers and devices globally. And Ricoh purchases many products and services from IBM to support our offerings to our customers. So the relationship is very deep.”



Ricoh USA is also an IT managed services provider for IBM® Power® server environments, primarily covering customers in SMB markets while IBM focuses on large enterprise markets.



Each of Ricoh’s customers has unique needs. In 2020, a longstanding customer and multinational insurance giant came to Ricoh USA with a request. The insurance company had two data centers in Europe where Ricoh was managing the insurer’s IBM i applications on IBM Power servers.



To save costs and increase efficiency, the insurance company planned to shut down its data centers and move its workloads to the cloud. Ricoh USA was tasked with figuring out a way to help it do so.



Ricoh USA didn’t have data centers in the European countries where the insurance company was operating. It did, however, have a strong relationship with IBM, which in turn had IBM Cloud® data centers in Europe.



“The biggest advantage of IBM Cloud was that it was already built,” says Deepak Kohli, Regional Vice President, Cloud Hosting and IT Managed Services at Ricoh USA. “We didn’t need to worry about starting from scratch. We could layer in our services—what we were doing for the customer—and provide 24x7 coverage. The IBM Cloud made perfect sense.”



The stage was set. Now it was time for the real work to begin.

