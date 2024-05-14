The way that people work is changing. The pandemic revealed that many jobs can be carried out perfectly well away from the office—but if, and only if, employees are given the right tools. Companies are looking to the software vendors that support their most critical business operations to enable true anywhere, anytime working.
Iptor Sweden AB, a leader in enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services, is determined to rise to the challenge. The company recognized that to remain an enabler of its customers’ businesses, it needed to evolve ahead of them, rather than alongside them.
Christopher Catterfeld, Chief Marketing and Product Officer and Managing Partner at Iptor, explains: “For the first time, the COVID-19 pandemic locked IT staff in their homes, revealing the vulnerability of services that rely on an onsite implementation or VPN to work. We realized that to empower our customers to remain competitive, we had to make our ERP and supply chain software more easily accessible.”
By adopting a cloud delivery model, Iptor saw the chance to future-proof its offering. The move would enable the company to offer its customers greater agility and independence, without increasing complexity.
“Our vision was for customers to access our flexible, scalable supply chain ERP software through a browser, when and where it suits them,” says Catterfeld. “We wanted to be able to deliver value on a continuous basis with no effort from their side, keeping the employee learning curve to a minimum.”
Iptor cuts IT infrastructure spend by up to 80% with IBM Power Virtual Server
Enables onboarding of new customers in 1 hour rather than 2 days
To underpin its transition to a true cloud delivery model, Iptor began looking for a robust, reliable infrastructure platform. The company selected IBM® Power® Systems Virtual Server running the Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® operating system to rapidly and cost-effectively extend its infrastructure resources. Expanding its cloud capabilities, Iptor selected Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud to provide a platform for cloud-native application development.
“Our priorities included global availability, no latency or bandwidth issues, high security and a partner with a proven track record,” recalls Catterfeld. “IBM delivers on all these counts and more. We built our application to run on IBM Power because the platform can handle the highest transaction volumes.”
He continues: “IBM Power Systems Virtual Server offers the advantage of the same architecture that clients have grown to love and trust, now both on and off-premises. Additionally, the offering provides the access to IBM Cloud resources and catalog, so we can easily scale up and out to meet customer demand.”
With help from IBM, Iptor built a cloud infrastructure with flexible APIs to enable customers to consume cloud-based functionality on their own terms. The Iptor and IBM team onboarded the first customer to the new infrastructure, building a strong engagement that included exploration of edge computing.
“Lots of people underestimate the difference between hosting services in a datacenter and true cloud,” says Catterfeld. “For example, what happens if a customer wants to print something? IBM helped us to apply edge computing to solve challenges such as these, so we could avoid limiting connectivity to our services through a VPN.”
Crucially, IBM Power Systems Virtual Server offers the built-in security that allows Iptor to offer greater accessibility to its services without compromising on data protection.
“We infused security into every layer of our stack, helped by IBM Power and Red Hat Enterprise Linux technology,” comments Catterfeld. “Users can access our services via any browser or device, with two-factor authentication ensuring they are authorized. IBM is now working with us intensively on a data obscuring service for our pharmaceutical clients.”
Iptor can now provide a truly global offering based on IBM technology, delivering consistent experiences to customers no matter where they are located in the world. The company is extending its competitive edge by solving complex supply chain challenges in new markets.
“Using IBM Power Systems Virtual Server, we deliver the same fantastic level of service to customers regardless of their location,” says Catterfeld. “Supported by flexible IBM technology, we’ve moved to a continuous deployment mode. As a result, customers are always on the latest and greatest software, and can scale up with ease.”
Internally, Iptor is enabling new efficiencies with IBM solutions. For example, the company has dramatically reduced its spend on IT infrastructure and streamlined management processes.
“For us, IBM technology has always stood for stability,” adds Catterfeld. “With IBM Power Systems Virtual Server, we’re allowing our customers to take advantage of that stability alongside the convenience of a cloud-delivered offering. At the same time, we’ve reduced our investments in IT infrastructure by up to 80% and cut down the time we spend managing it significantly. The end-to-end automation and orchestration capabilities you get through IBM Power and Red Hat technologies are really outstanding.”
Working with IBM in its evolution into a provider with a cloud delivery model, Iptor has reinforced its position at the forefront of its industry. By anticipating its customers’ needs and moving fast to respond, the company is investing in its long-term success.
Catterfeld concludes: “To enable growth for our customers, we have to adjust rapidly to changes in the marketplace. With help from IBM, we’ve taken a leap forward in adapting our solution offering to ensure that they’re ideally suited for companies in the fast-moving supply chain, pharma, healthcare and publishing industries.”
Iptor (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an international leader in enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services. The company specializes in helping distribution-focused organizations find innovative solutions to complex order management and fulfillment challenges. Iptor serves 1,250 customers through installations in more than 40 countries, providing compelling value to enterprises in the technical wholesale, pharmaceutical and publishing sectors.
