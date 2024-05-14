To underpin its transition to a true cloud delivery model, Iptor began looking for a robust, reliable infrastructure platform. The company selected IBM® Power® Systems Virtual Server running the Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® operating system to rapidly and cost-effectively extend its infrastructure resources. Expanding its cloud capabilities, Iptor selected Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud to provide a platform for cloud-native application development.

“Our priorities included global availability, no latency or bandwidth issues, high security and a partner with a proven track record,” recalls Catterfeld. “IBM delivers on all these counts and more. We built our application to run on IBM Power because the platform can handle the highest transaction volumes.”

He continues: “IBM Power Systems Virtual Server offers the advantage of the same architecture that clients have grown to love and trust, now both on and off-premises. Additionally, the offering provides the access to IBM Cloud resources and catalog, so we can easily scale up and out to meet customer demand.”

With help from IBM, Iptor built a cloud infrastructure with flexible APIs to enable customers to consume cloud-based functionality on their own terms. The Iptor and IBM team onboarded the first customer to the new infrastructure, building a strong engagement that included exploration of edge computing.

“Lots of people underestimate the difference between hosting services in a datacenter and true cloud,” says Catterfeld. “For example, what happens if a customer wants to print something? IBM helped us to apply edge computing to solve challenges such as these, so we could avoid limiting connectivity to our services through a VPN.”

Crucially, IBM Power Systems Virtual Server offers the built-in security that allows Iptor to offer greater accessibility to its services without compromising on data protection.

“We infused security into every layer of our stack, helped by IBM Power and Red Hat Enterprise Linux technology,” comments Catterfeld. “Users can access our services via any browser or device, with two-factor authentication ensuring they are authorized. IBM is now working with us intensively on a data obscuring service for our pharmaceutical clients.”