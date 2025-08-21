IBM Cloud® pricing

Flexible Commercials to accelerate your journey

Enterprises globally are grappling with the challenge of accelerating modernization through hybrid cloud and AI, while simultaneously balancing the need to lower overall IT expenditures. IBM Cloud, an enterprise cloud platform for even the most mission critical workloads, offers a commercial model that is designed to be adaptable to clients’ unique goals, budget needs, and operational requirements.

Benefits
Transparent and customized pricing plans
Flexible contract terms
Ability to minimize incremental commitments with full-term discounts
Promotional offers Cloud Object Storage One-Rate Plan
Store more. Spend Less. For as low as USD 12/TB per month on Cloud Object Storage. Lock in your rate by 30 Sept 2025—No code required.
Financial incentives for VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud
Two exciting incentives : 1. Get up to 50% off on a 1-or 3-year term contract on VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service (VCFaaS). 2. Migrate your VMware workloads to VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud with up to USD 200000 in migration credits.
USD 2000 off for IBM Power Virtual Server
Apply promo code: POWERVS2000 to get USD 2,000 off Power Virtual Server and the various preconfigured service resources required to create an IBM Power Computing environment. Promo code expires on 31 December 2025.
GPU profiles on NVIDIA L40s and A100PCIe cards and Intel Gaudi 3
Enjoy 50% off the GPU profiles on NVIDIA L40s and A100 PCIe cards as well as the Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators when you use the code GPU4YOU at checkout. Promotion valid for new clients for 6 months.
Virtual Server for VPC profiles
Save up to 60% off with our new Virtual Server for VPC profiles when you use the code BUYVPC at checkout. Promotion valid for new clients for 12 months.
Intel Xeon 2174G IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers
Save up to 83% off Intel Xeon 2174G IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Use promo code SCALENOW1
IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers Dual Processors
Save up to 69% off IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers Dual Processors, including Intel Xeon 4210, Intel Xeon 5218, Intel Xeon 6248, Intel Xeon 6434, Intel Xeon 8260, Intel Xeon 8474. Use promo code SCALENOW2.
Discover the full list of Cloud Promotions
Migration Programs

Designed to help clients to migrate to IBM Cloud with confidence while providing financial incentives to offset migration costs.

Young man using laptop in creative office setting
License portability

Bring Your Own Software License’ policy provides clients the flexibility they need to move workloads to IBM Cloud without worrying about additional licensing costs

Two female IBM Service Corps volunteers planning over a table in a meeting center
Migration acceleration program

Designed to help clients assess, plan and migrate their infrastructure to IBM Cloud, while providing financial incentives in the form of IBM Cloud credits for qualified clients, covering up to 100% of ‘Proof of Concept’ costs.

Custom payment plans

Payment solutions to align your budget and your goals.

 Loans
Get the hybrid cloud and AI technology financing you need with a flexible loan.
Leasing
Build your hybrid cloud and AI infrastructure with leasing options to enhance ROI and TCO.
IBM Project Financing™
Achieve financial flexibility and accelerate projects with a single-source IT financing option.
IBM Certified Pre-Owned
Expand your hybrid cloud and AI IT infrastructure on a budget with customized, refurbished IT.
Ways to buy

Plenty of cost-effective pricing solutions to suite your requirements. See all IBM Cloud Pricing solutions.
Pay-As-You-Go

Access the full IBM Cloud catalog, including all Free and Lite plans. Pay only for billable services and monthly commitments. No long-term commitments.

Enterprise Savings Plan

Commit to spend a certain amount on IBM Cloud and receive discounts across the platform. You’re billed monthly, based on your usage, and continue to receive discounts after reaching your committed amount.

IBM Cloud Reservations

Reserve capacity in advance for discounted pricing at 1-or-3-year terms. Your capacity is billed monthly, is guaranteed, and requires no up-front payment.

Subscriptions and commitments

Get platform-wide discounts while paying only for what you use.

Frequently asked questions

If the answer to your question is not here, look on the IBM Cloud™ billing and usage FAQ page or ask a question in the Stack Overflow forum.

You can build and deploy with any Lite plan service at no cost ever, and you can take advantage of services with Free plans that offer monthly free allowances.

Yes. Your billing and credit card information is used for account security and verification purposes when you register your account. You’re set up with a Pay-as-you-go account, and you can access the full IBM Cloud catalog, including all Free and Lite plans. You receive a USD 200 credit to help get you started, which can be used on IBM Cloud products in your first 30 days. You pay only for billable services that you use, with no long-term contracts or commitments.

The benefits are numerous and include access to the entire IBM Cloud catalog of production-ready services—including Kubernetes, infrastructure and IBM Watson® services. And you can use all Free service plans, not just those designated as Lite plans.

Everyone gets free basic support, which includes our docs, the monitored Stack Overflow community forum, and the ability to create support cases. If you need additional support, you can purchase an advanced or premium support plan.

Service prices vary by plan. Lite plan services are always free. Billable services are charged either with fixed monthly billing, or by usage.

You can choose between a flexible Pay-as-you-go account, where you’re billed monthly for the compute and services that you use, and a Subscription account, where you get discounted pricing for a particular spending commitment.

Take the next step

Accelerate your AI and modernization journey now with IBM Cloud without breaking the bank.

