Migration Acceleration Program for IBM Cloud

Timely, Structured and Streamlined: Cloud transformation can be complex and a multi-year journey. To address risk and facilitate transformation, clients need to plan for incremental outcomes across each transformation phase. The Migration Acceleration Program engagement model guides clients through a structured process that includes: 1. assess or plan, 2. validate the plan and 3. prepare for build and migrate. Our goal is to enable clients with a transformation plan that includes prescriptive guidance, comprehensive planning artifacts and workshops, technology automation accelerators and proof-of-value or proof-of-concept funding, with strategic support from IBM onboarding and migration specialists.

Introducing the new Center of Excellence (COE) for IBM Power Virtual Server (PowerVS) providing expertise and technology accelerators for cloud migration of IBM AIX and IBM i environments. The COE team has designed a step-by-step engagement model for IBM Power to PowerVS migrations to accelerate client’s proof-of-value or proof-of-concept journey, with the goal of validating the migration plan.

The Cloud Migration Acceleration Program empowers businesses to assess, plan, validate the plan and migrate their workloads to the cloud. With IBM’s expertise, incentives and methodologies our goal is to enable our clients to accelerate and simplify transformation on IBM Cloud.