At IBM Cloud, we want you to have payment solutions that align to your budget and goals, which is why we have IBM Cloud Reservations – advanced capacity provisioning at reduced rates for long-term planning. IBM Cloud Reservations are ideal for organizations with sustained workloads, especially those who seek to resolve cloud capacity and availability issues. They’re also valuable for new-to-cloud companies dealing with one-to-three-year internal procurement cycles who could use instant savings without the large up-front payment. Let us help you create a more predictable budgeting environment.