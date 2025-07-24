Help reduce spend with discounted pricing by reserving capacity in advance.
At IBM Cloud, we want you to have payment solutions that align to your budget and goals, which is why we have IBM Cloud Reservations – advanced capacity provisioning at reduced rates for long-term planning. IBM Cloud Reservations are ideal for organizations with sustained workloads, especially those who seek to resolve cloud capacity and availability issues. They’re also valuable for new-to-cloud companies dealing with one-to-three-year internal procurement cycles who could use instant savings without the large up-front payment. Let us help you create a more predictable budgeting environment.
Save up to 60% on select solutions by choosing a 1-or-3-year term when compared to on-demand, pay-as-you-use billing cycles.
Your capacity is there when and where you need it. IBM Cloud Reservations are guaranteed capacity within the availability zone and data center of your choice for the life of your committed term.
Convert your existing on-demand solution to IBM Cloud Reservations billing and contract terms. Attach or detach any compatible solution to your reservation.
Reduce your spend by up to 60% with 1-year or 3-year virtual server capacity reservations. Your capacity is billed monthly, is guaranteed, and requires no up-front payment.
Lock in a lower price for your bare metal servers with a 1-year or 3-year contract term.
Save up to 35% with a 1-year term contract or up to 55% with a 3-year term contract.
Sign into your IBM Cloud account, or create one today.
Provision and reserve a virtual or bare metal server on IBM Cloud VPC.
Provision and reserve a bare metal server on IBM Cloud classic infrastructure