IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on Classic Infrastructure are dedicated, bare metal servers with up to 20 TB of bandwidth at no charge. They're available as an integrated part of IBM Cloud®.
For companies looking for the security and performance of dedicated hardware combined with more traditional networking, IBM Bare Metal Servers on Classic Infrastructure are a great fit. Servers are available across 50-plus IBM Cloud Data Centers across 9 regions and 27 availability zones.
– Over 11 million configuration combinations ideal for large, steady state, predictable operations that rely on traditional cloud networking
– Pay as you use with hourly, monthly or contract-term billing
– Choose CPU technology from Intel Xeon or AMD EPYC and add NVIDIA Tesla GPUs
– We lowered prices by 17% and included 20 TB of bandwidth* at no charge
Get started today with the latest Intel Xeon technology on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.
New Intel® Xeon® technology on IBM Cloud
Providing total isolation, control and security, it’s ideal for mission-critical applications, video streaming and more.
Scale to player demands quickly. Tailor rules, install updates, isolate players and get low latency.
Solving complex problems faster while consuming less power, they’re ideal for ML, video editing and gaming.
Stream large files and videos. Spec out and duplicate clustered web hosting servers to match requirements.
Put your data close to your users, wherever they are.
Improved efficiency and flexibility with 25 GbE port speeds
Private network inbound bandwidth that’s unlimited, and not charged
Improving uptime and reducing latency with IBM Cloud® Direct Link
A primary and secondary network port for networking failover
NVIDIA GPUs, Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC for performance and budget
Single, dual, quad and onto processors: up to 224 cores and 12 TB of RAM
Wide range of OSes and images to choose from or upload your own OS
Low-price lock-in option for 1-year or 3-year contract terms
NetApp solutions: block, file and object storage from IBM Cloud
Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X available for some bare metal servers
Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSDs for high performance and low latency
Hourly dedicated servers on our classic infrastructure are ready in 30 minutes. Buy bandwidth by the gigabyte.
Monthly dedicated servers on our classic infrastructure are ready in 4 hours. 20 TB outbound bandwidth included.
Lock in and save on our classic infrastructure in the global data center you choose. Convert your eligible monthly bare metal servers to a 1-year or 3-year contract.
Explore security, storage and software options. Check out tutorials and more.
Take a proactive approach to performance requirements for your HPC workloads.
Learn how to capture an image of a bare metal server to replicate its configuration with minimal changes in the order process, to easily move and scale workloads.
VMware® administrators can quickly realize cost-effective hybrid cloud characteristics by deploying to an IBM Cloud enterprise-grade global cloud.
Transform your SAP workloads on an enterprise-ready cloud platform. Employ high-performance bare metal servers that enhance your business IT landscape.
*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.