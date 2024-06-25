Home Compute and servers Bare Metal Servers IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on Classic Infrastructure
Create an account Explore pricing
Connected computer servers and their complex wiring

IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on Classic Infrastructure are dedicated, bare metal servers with up to 20 TB of bandwidth at no charge. They're available as an integrated part of IBM Cloud®.

 

For companies looking for the security and performance of dedicated hardware combined with more traditional networking, IBM Bare Metal Servers on Classic Infrastructure are a great fit. Servers are available across 50-plus IBM Cloud Data Centers across 9 regions and 27 availability zones.

– Over 11 million configuration combinations ideal for large, steady state, predictable operations that rely on traditional cloud networking
– Pay as you use with hourly, monthly or contract-term billing
– Choose CPU technology from Intel Xeon or AMD EPYC and add NVIDIA Tesla GPUs
– We lowered prices by 17% and included 20 TB of bandwidth* at no charge
New 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors

Get started today with the latest Intel Xeon technology on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers.

New Intel® Xeon® technology on IBM Cloud

Popular configurations

Explore examples and customize. Enter the cloud catalog.

Secure application hosting

Get security-rich, managed off-premises hosting. Integrate IBM Watson® services and more.

See the catalog
Starting at USD 251.85 per month Intel® Xeon® E-2174G
  • 4 cores, 3.80 GHz
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote
Starting at USD 396.06 per month Intel® Xeon® 4210
  • 20 cores, 2.20 GHz 
  • 32 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote
Dedicated server hosting

Providing total isolation, control and security, it’s ideal for mission-critical applications, video streaming and more.

See the catalog
Starting at USD 251.85 per month Intel® Xeon® E-2174G
  • 4 cores, 3.80 GHz
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote
Starting at USD 396.06 per month Intel® Xeon® 4210
  • 20 cores, 2.20 GHz 
  • 32 GB RAM 
  • 1 TB SATA x 1 
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote
High-availability (HA) game hosting

Scale to player demands quickly. Tailor rules, install updates, isolate players and get low latency.

See the catalog
Starting at USD 396.06 per month Intel® Xeon® 4210
  • 20 cores, 2.20 GHz
  • 32 GB RAM 
  • 1 TB SATA x 1
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote
Starting at USD 641.64 per month Intel® Xeon® 6248
  • 40 cores, 2.50 GHz 
  • 32 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote
NVIDIA GPUs on IBM Cloud

Solving complex problems faster while consuming less power, they’re ideal for ML, video editing and gaming.

See the catalog
Starting at USD 1169.36 per month Intel® Xeon® 4210
  • 20 cores, 2.20 GHz
  • 32 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1 
  • NVIDIA T4 Graphics Card x 2
Configure, price and quote
Starting at USD 2668.94 per month Intel® Xeon® 6248
  • 40 cores, 2.50 GHz
  • 32 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1 
  • NVIDIA Tesla 16 GB V100 Graphics Card x 2
Configure, price and quote
Clustered web hosting

Stream large files and videos. Spec out and duplicate clustered web hosting servers to match requirements.

See the catalog
Starting at USD 251.85 per month Intel® Xeon® E-2174G
  • 4 cores, 3.80 GHz
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1 
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote
Starting at USD 396.06 per month Intel® Xeon® 4210
  • 20 cores, 2.20 GHz
  • 32 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SATA x 1
  • 20 TB bandwidth*
Configure, price and quote

Features

Global, modern data centers

Put your data close to your users, wherever they are.

 See all locations High bandwidth, 20 TB free

Improved efficiency and flexibility with 25 GbE port speeds

 

 See all No-charge back-end bandwidth

Private network inbound bandwidth that’s unlimited, and not charged

 Choose the right bandwidth package Plug into more network services

Improving uptime and reducing latency with IBM Cloud® Direct Link

 Learn more Network redundancy

A primary and secondary network port for networking failover

 

 Check out our network options
Customize based on your needs

NVIDIA GPUs, Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC for performance and budget

 

 Learn more Customizable server types

Single, dual, quad and onto processors: up to 224 cores and 12 TB of RAM

 

 See all configuration options Operating systems and images

Wide range of OSes and images to choose from or upload your own OS

 Supported operating systems Contract-term bare metal servers

Low-price lock-in option for 1-year or 3-year contract terms

 Lock in and save
Attached storage options

NetApp solutions: block, file and object storage from IBM Cloud

 See our NetApp solutions Intel Optane SSD

Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X available for some bare metal servers

 Order Intel Optane SSD drives Order NVMe SSD drives

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSDs for high performance and low latency

 Order NVMe SSD drives
IBM bare metal servers fit us best because we can design and optimize the servers to meet our requirements. John Bertell Director of Sales Carus Learn more
Ways to buy

Competitive pricing and billing options on our classic infrastructure

 
Hourly Hourly bare metal servers

Hourly dedicated servers on our classic infrastructure are ready in 30 minutes. Buy bandwidth by the gigabyte.

Configure an hourly server Monthly Monthly bare metal servers

Monthly dedicated servers on our classic infrastructure are ready in 4 hours. 20 TB outbound bandwidth included.

Configure a monthly server 1-year or 3-year contract Contract-term billing

Lock in and save on our classic infrastructure in the global data center you choose. Convert your eligible monthly bare metal servers to a 1-year or 3-year contract.

Configure a contract term server
Resources Get started with bare metal

Explore security, storage and software options. Check out tutorials and more.

4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors

Take a proactive approach to performance requirements for your HPC workloads.

Bare metal custom image templates

Learn how to capture an image of a bare metal server to replicate its configuration with minimal changes in the order process, to easily move and scale workloads.

VMware licensing options

VMware® administrators can quickly realize cost-effective hybrid cloud characteristics by deploying to an IBM Cloud enterprise-grade global cloud.

SAP bare metal

Transform your SAP workloads on an enterprise-ready cloud platform. Employ high-performance bare metal servers that enhance your business IT landscape.

Take the next step

Start building your bare metal server now and get the IaaS horsepower you need.

 

 Create an account See our pricing
Footnotes

*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.