IBM Cloud global data centers

Run smoother with deployment options for every workload. Our network is resilient, redundant, highly available.
Deploy locally and scale globally

Built for local access, low latency and certified security, IBM Cloud® offers a range of choices about where and how your data and workloads run. The availability zone design can make applications and databases highly available, fault tolerant and scalable.

 

Benefits
Best practice-based facilities

Space, power, network, personnel and internal infrastructure are optimized across all locations.
Best-in-class infrastructure

Redundant N+1 power and cooling resources are regularly inspected to provide stability.
Better power, bandwidth, performance

Run on the IBM Cloud Bare Metal Server for a single tenancy’s high-performance benefit.
24x7 onsite security, with controls

All locations are secured, with server room access restricted and controls vetted by auditors.
Europe
Asia and Oceania
Europe
Asia and Oceania
IBM Cloud federal data centers
Infrastructure built to government specs

US government agency servers, data center facilities and networks must adhere to strict regulations. IBM Cloud provides cloud infrastructure and government compliance that meets these unique requirements.

  • Built to meet FedRAMP and FISMA privacy and security standards
  • Connected to each other through an independent, high-speed private network
IBM Cloud regions
Focus on your app, not the infrastructure hosting it

Deploy apps to various regions for latency or security reasons, with the option to deploy to 1 region or many regions, and gain:

  • The ability to build and extend web and mobile apps
  • Processing power to deliver continuous app changes
  • Fit-for-purpose programming models and services
  • Manageability of services and apps
  • Optimized and elastic workloads
 Deploy to one or many regions
