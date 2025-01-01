IBM Cloud global data centers

Built for local access, low latency and certified security, IBM Cloud® offers a range of choices about where and how your data and workloads run. The availability zone design can make applications and databases highly available, fault tolerant and scalable.
Space, power, network, personnel and internal infrastructure are optimized across all locations.
Redundant N+1 power and cooling resources are regularly inspected to provide stability.
Run on the IBM Cloud Bare Metal Server for a single tenancy’s high-performance benefit.
All locations are secured, with server room access restricted and controls vetted by auditors.
US government agency servers, data center facilities and networks must adhere to strict regulations. IBM Cloud provides cloud infrastructure and government compliance that meets these unique requirements.
Deploy apps to various regions for latency or security reasons, with the option to deploy to 1 region or many regions, and gain:
Try IBM Cloud cost-free
Sign up to get a USD 200 credit and access to our network of global data centers.