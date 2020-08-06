Home Cloud Dedicated server hosting solutions Dedicated Server - Indonesia Region Dedicated server – Indonesia region
Deploy and scale a dedicated server in the Indonesia region on a highly resilient, global, low-latency network with IBM Cloud®
view of a terrace farm and a wooden hut with thatched roof on stilts
Dedicated servers in the Indonesia region (customization examples)

Choose a dedicated server in the Indonesia region that’s right for you.

 View all dedicated servers in the Indonesia region
Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6

4 Cores, 3.80 GHz 16 GB RAM CentOS 7.x (64 bit)

Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6

4 Cores, 3.80 GHz 16 GB RAM Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 7.x (64 bit)

Intel Xeon 4210

20 Cores, 2.20 GHz 32 GB RAM CentOS 7.x (64 bit)


The IBM Cloud platform’s ability to support us in our international growth and reduce latency has been critical for us. Ben Tregoe Senior Vice President of Business Development Nanigans
Our global footprint
IBM Cloud is constantly expanding its global footprint to help you meet your customers where they need you. Deploy, control and manage workloads in more than 60 data centers and 6 multizone regions (MZRs) with availability zones.

Choose a local hosting environment that scales

IBM logo on a square, black metal piece

Whether you’re running cloud-native applications or managing enterprise infrastructure, IBM Cloud offers an environment that can change at the speed of your business.