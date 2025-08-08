Get 69-83% off dedicated, bare metal servers for high performance, security, and control at prices you can’t miss.
Now for a limited time get 69-83% off select, bare metal servers on classic infrastructure with best-in-class Intel® Xeon® processors.1 Choose your server then customize your RAM, storage, OS, networking, and more. Be sure to apply the unique promo code at checkout. IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers deliver single-tenancy performance and security with over 10 years of industry excellence in availability, reliability and client care.
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
IBM Cloud delivers over 11M different bare metal server configuration combinations, with billing flexibility and no vendor lock-in.
Deploy locally and scale globally with a range of availability zones for where and how your bare metal server workloads run.
Choose from a broad selection of SAP-certified bare metal servers and VMware Cloud Foundation deployments.
IBM Cloud is designed for continuous edge-to-edge cloud protection and compliance for even the most regulated bare metal workloads.
Elastic-provisioning bare metal servers deployed on a software-defined, private cloud in 10 minutes or less. Apply promo code VPC1000 at checkout.
Provision a 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® 36-bay mass storage server with 24, 32, or 36 cores. Apply promo code STOREMORE at checkout.
Hyper-provisioning virtual machines you can launch fast with maximum network isolation and control. Apply promo code BUYVPC at checkout.
Get up to 70% off the One-Rate Plan – a single, all-inclusive price for all storage costs, as low as USD 12/TB per month for new workloads. No code required.
If you’re new to IBM Cloud and ready to deploy your first workload on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers (classic infrastructure), or you’re an existing client looking to provision new deployments, then these limited time promotions are available to you.
These promotional prices are available for deployment in all IBM Cloud Data Centers.
Each promotion is limited to five servers per client. Please contact IBM Sales to inquire about consuming these promotions with more than five servers. These promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Do you have an IBM Cloud account? You’ll need one to establish your promotion participation. Choose your preferred bare metal server from the list of participating bare metal server types then enter promo code SCALENOW1 or SCALENOW2 inside the bare metal catalog provisioning experience.
See all promotional pricing and provisioning options, or save a quote.