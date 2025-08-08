Save big with dedicated cloud servers

Get 69-83% off dedicated, bare metal servers for high performance, security, and control at prices you can’t miss.

Customize your server with 69-83% off

Now for a limited time get 69-83% off select, bare metal servers on classic infrastructure with best-in-class Intel® Xeon® processors.1 Choose your server then customize your RAM, storage, OS, networking, and more. Be sure to apply the unique promo code at checkout. IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers deliver single-tenancy performance and security with over 10 years of industry excellence in availability, reliability and client care.
Intel Xeon 2174G - Now 83% off USD 46.37/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW1 Specifications: 4 cores (3.80 GHz), 16 GB RAM, 2 TB SATA x 1
Intel Xeon 4210 - Now 69% off USD 129.26/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW2 Specifications: 20 cores (2.20 GHz), 32 GB RAM, 2 TB SATA x 1
Intel Xeon 5218 - Now 69% off USD 166.52/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW2 Specifications: 32 cores (2.30 GHz), 32 GB RAM, 2 TB SATA x 1
Intel Xeon 6248 - Now 69% off USD 205.39/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW2 Specifications: 40 cores (2.50 GHz), 32 GB RAM, 2 TB SATA x 1
Intel Xeon 6434 - Now 69% off USD 407.90/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW2 Specifications: 16 cores (3.70 GHz), 256 GB RAM, 960 GB SSD x 1, Mirrored NVMe M.2
Intel Xeon 8260 - Now 69% off USD 281.51/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW2 Specifications: 48 cores (2.40 GHz), 32 GB RAM, 2 TB SATA x 1, Mirrored NVMe M.2
Intel Xeon 8474 - Now 69% off USD 1,375.76/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW2 Specifications: 96 cores (2.20 GHz), 1024 GB RAM, 96 GB SSD x 2, Mirrored NVMe M.2
Intel Xeon 8474 - Now 69% off USD 649.73/mo
Use promo code: SCALENOW2 Specifications: 64 cores (2.60 GHz), 256 GB RAM, 960 GB SSD x 1, Mirrored NVMe M.2

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

The IBM Cloud difference

Complete customization

IBM Cloud delivers over 11M different bare metal server configuration combinations, with billing flexibility and no vendor lock-in.
Global data network

Deploy locally and scale globally with a range of availability zones for where and how your bare metal server workloads run.
Trusted SAP and VMware partner

Choose from a broad selection of SAP-certified bare metal servers and VMware Cloud Foundation deployments.
Pervasive and innovative security

IBM Cloud is designed for continuous edge-to-edge cloud protection and compliance for even the most regulated bare metal workloads.

IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC

Elastic-provisioning bare metal servers deployed on a software-defined, private cloud in 10 minutes or less. Apply promo code VPC1000 at checkout.

USD 1,000 in free credits
IBM Cloud Mass Storage Bare Metal Servers – up to 70% off

Provision a 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® 36-bay mass storage server with 24, 32, or 36 cores. Apply promo code STOREMORE at checkout.

up to 70% off
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC

Hyper-provisioning virtual machines you can launch fast with maximum network isolation and control. Apply promo code BUYVPC at checkout.

60% off for 6 months
IBM Cloud Object Storage – up to 70% off

Get up to 70% off the One-Rate Plan – a single, all-inclusive price for all storage costs, as low as USD 12/TB per month for new workloads. No code required.

up to 70% off
See what our clients say

We were impressed that we could provision new servers very quickly with IBM Cloud, and we could have new resources up and running in under four hours, as opposed to the up to ten days it could take with other bare metal providers.
Christoff Wegmann Founder and CTO, Exit Games
We use IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for our main production servers because we need the most dedicated, most stable performance we can get.
Andre Sencioles IT System Administrator, Drugs.com
The bare metal services that IBM Cloud provided yielded a 20% performance improvement over other cloud-based solutions to do similar types of activities like training predictive models on large datasets.
Todd Gottula CTO, Clarify Health Solutions
After testing the connection between the Melbourne data center and our on-premises data centers, and comparing the underlying workload and video delivery servers, we saw that IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers support higher loads and are more flexible to manage.
Hiroyuki Kanda Cloud Platform Manager, Ricoh

Frequently asked questions

If you’re new to IBM Cloud and ready to deploy your first workload on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers (classic infrastructure), or you’re an existing client looking to provision new deployments, then these limited time promotions are available to you.

These promotional prices are available for deployment in all IBM Cloud Data Centers.

Each promotion is limited to five servers per client. Please contact IBM Sales to inquire about consuming these promotions with more than five servers. These promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.

Do you have an IBM Cloud account? You’ll need one to establish your promotion participation. Choose your preferred bare metal server from the list of participating bare metal server types then enter promo code SCALENOW1 or SCALENOW2 inside the bare metal catalog provisioning experience.
Take the next step

See all promotional pricing and provisioning options, or save a quote.

Terms and conditions
  1. The SCALENOW1 and SCALENOW2 promotions are only applicable to newly provisioned IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on classic infrastructure. SCALENOW1 is applicable for Intel Xeon 2174G (4-core) in all IBM Cloud Data Centers. SCALENOW2 is applicable on Intel Xeon 4210 (20-core), Intel Xeon 5218 (32-core), Intel Xeon 6248 (40-core), Intel Xeon 6434 (16-core), Intel Xeon 8260 (48-core), or Intel Xeon 8474C (96-core) in all IBM Cloud Data Centers. These promotional discounts apply only to the server hardware. Each promotion is limited to five servers per client. Please contact IBM Sales to inquire about consuming these promotions with more than five servers. These promotions cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. For existing accounts with active discounts, promotional prices will be adjusted to achieve a net 83% discount after applying the SCALENOW1 promotion for the Intel Xeon 2174G. For existing accounts with active discounts, promotional prices will be adjusted to achieve a net 69% discount after applying the SCALENOW2. These promotions are not applicable for VMware solutions, Gateway appliances, NFS Servers, or quad-processor servers. These promotional prices may be impacted by annual price increases; however, they will not revert to current list pricing. These promotional offers are valid now until December 31, 2025 – or until supplies last.