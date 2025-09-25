Red Hat® AI on IBM Cloud

IBM and Red Hat helping businesses accelerate their AI journey

Red Hat AI solutions on IBM Cloud

Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to accelerate the development and deployment of AI solutions across hybrid cloud environments. It helps organizations reduce operational costs and time to market through the use of highly efficient custom AI models that are aligned with your own enterprise-relevant data, privately and securely.

Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud empowers organizations to manage and monitor the entire lifecycle of both predictive and generative AI models, whether deployed on single servers or large-scale distributed systems. It is built on open-source technologies, and leverages a partner ecosystem focused on optimizing performance, stability, and support for GPUs and AI accelerators.

Featured news

Customize Your Business Evolution and Harness the Power of AI on Hybrid Cloud

Gain valuable insights from our AI experts on how to build your AI hybrid cloud infrastructure from where you are in the journey.

Red Hat AI InstructLab on IBM Cloud

Read the blog about Red Hat AI InstructLab available on IBM Cloud

What is InstructLab?

Access explainer hub for content crafted by IBM experts on popular tech topics

Red Hat OpenShift AI on IBM Cloud

Read the blog about Red Hat OpenShift AI available on IBM Cloud

Red Hat AI offerings on IBM Cloud

Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud portfolio includes Red Hat AI InstructLab on IBM Cloud as a service (SaaS) to build fit-for-purpose Large Language Models (LLMs) models, Red Hat OpenShift AI on IBM Cloud for building, deploying, and managing AI-enabled applications at scale, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) AI for individual Linux server environments.

Bring the power of right- sized open source AI models to address your unique business challenges, privately and securely.

The Red Hat AI InstructLab service on IBM Cloud is designed to simplify, scale, and secure the full model alignment, training and deployment of AI models. By simplifying the creation of custom LLM’s with the InstructLab process, organizations can build highly accurate and efficient models while retaining ownership of their data. Key benefits includes:

  • Portability, retaining ownership of your data and the model.
  •  Minimize risks of catastrophic forgetting.
  • As a service, with always available infrastructure.
OpenShift AI is available as a managed add-on running on Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud.

Red Hat OpenShift AI is a flexible, scalable AI and ML development platform that enables Enterprises to create and deliver AI-enabled applications at scale.

Existing OpenShift on IBM Cloud users can go to the cluster overview page and navigate to the add-on section to install the OpenShift AI add-on. If you do not already have an OpenShift cluster on IBM Cloud, you can create a cluster, or you can use Deployable Architecture to get a newly created OpenShift cluster of minimum size required with OpenShift AI installed.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) AI is a foundation model platform

Consistently develop, test, and deploy custom Granite based large language models (LLMs) and integrated LLM hosting with vLLM to power enterprise applications. You can build and host models from the same bootable image. In addition to the open source Granite LLM family, Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI provides InstructLab model alignment tools based on the LAB methodology and a community-driven approach to model development through the InstructLab project. The entire solution is packaged as an optimized, bootable RHEL AI image for deployment on IBM Cloud.

Bring your AI workloads from pilot to production

Trusted & Accurate AI

Trusted and curated high-quality data and reliable AI models to bolster dependable decision making on a fully Hybrid AI stack for seamless deployment across applications and infrastructure.
Strategic AI Return on Investment

Accelerate responsible AI adoption with scalable AI assisted with rapid deployment through curated workload use cases, along with a flexible Intensive Workloads Infrastructure.
AI Data Protection

Simplified data privacy and strengthened AI security and compliance built for highly regulated infrastructure.
End-to-end AI-Platform

Go beyond cloud. IBM delivers a full AI-stack of server, storage and networking services to help you overcome AI's hidden costs and technical hurdles.

Client stories

Group of people are working together in a modern working space in Tokyo
HAPPIEST MINDS
Born digital AI platforms for exponential digital revenue streams
Crowded stadium with tennis player in white clothing serving the ball across the net
WIMBLEDON
Generative AI further enhances a world-class digital experience
Team of people having class with business trainer
IBM Account 360
Transforming collaboration across client-facing teams at IBM
Crowded stadium at night
US OPEN
Acing the US Open digital experience

Take the next step
