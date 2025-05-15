With InstructLab and RHEL AI on Cloud, IBM makes customization the future of generative AI

As the AI market matures, one theme is becoming increasingly clear: customization is the new currency of enterprise value. Organizations want models that reflect their specific knowledge, tone, and compliance needs. At IBM, we believe the future of AI is not just open source, it’s open customization. And as AI becomes more embedded into enterprise decision-making, the ability to customize and control your models will be a competitive advantage, with IBM and Red Hat leading the charge on that future for enterprises of all sizes.

At Red Hat Summit 2025, the momentum behind that vision is accelerating, driven by two powerful solutions announced by IBM.