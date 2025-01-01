IBM at NVIDIA GTC 2025

Home
Following years of both skepticism and belief in the promise of AI, today marks a new era of renewed cultural acceptance and excitement about AI's potential. As AI continues to evolve and offer new ways to transform and accelerate business and people’s lives, organizations across industries are trying to take advantage of this AI gold rush.
Together, IBM and NVIDIA are offering the solutions, services and technology to unlock, accelerate and protect data. Ultimately, we're helping clients overcome AI’s hidden costs, ethical dilemmas and technical hurdles that make sustainable AI monetization tricky.
IBM is excited to attend NVIDIA GTC 2025. Join us and thousands of developers, innovators, and business leaders to experience how AI and accelerated computing are helping humanity solve our most complex challenges.
AI looks like a goldmine waiting to be tapped, but many organizations are discovering that success hinges on their ability to wrangle their data. Unlock, accelerate and protect your data with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform to minimize costs, address ethical dilemmas, and overcome technical hurdles that make sustainable monetization of AI tricky. We'll discuss how to solve for common AI delivery model challenges and accelerate time-to-value with customer-facing AI workloads that leverage NVIDIA technologies.
To unlock AI’s full potential and speed the pace of innovation for specific business needs, organizations must evolve their IT landscape. As AI becomes woven into the fabric of business applications—from core enterprise to consumer-facing services to the edge—there's an increasing focus on reducing cost and maintaining flexibility of deployment. Through demos and conversations with experts, explore how adopting a hybrid platform approach, paired with the power of NVIDIA technologies, removes barriers to AI by delivering better reliability and performance, operational agility and managed costs, no matter your operating environment.
We analyzed the performance of Triton kernels on NVIDIA A100 and H100 GPUs using Nsight Systems and Nsight Compute, which helped gain insights to performance bottlenecks. Modifications of the Triton kernels, using techniques such as SplitK parallelization and others, result in competitive performance results in the same ballpark as cuBLAS.
The common implementation of AI pipelines today is to bring data to AI. This works well when your dataset is relatively small and co-located. When we look at the next step of AI journey, we know one thing for sure: there will be a lot more data in a lot more locations. The effective way to address this challenge is to push AI processing closer to where the data is. This concept is “AI Content-Aware Storage (AI CASt).” The vision of content-aware storage is to enable intelligent storage to process data for AI applications. We'll demonstrate the architecture of AI CAST by leveraging NVIDIA Blueprints and NIMs to accelerate the retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipeline by incorporating storage and storage metadata in the Continuous Data Ingest and vector DB management.
Producing model card documentation is a state-of-the-art best practice for advancing AI transparently, and educating enterprise developers and nontechnical influencers like customers, investors, users and policymakers about AI in a clear and uniform manner. Learn how to streamline the creation and management of model cards through the model card generator. Understand how the model card automation engine captures essential metadata during training and from model source code, ensuring comprehensive, consistent, and up-to-date documentation for AI models.
Learn more about the IBM products featured at NVIDIA GTC 2025.
Leverage a scale-out file and object, software-defined storage platform designed for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads.
Experience the easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and harness IBM watsonx™ AI capabilities, while seamlessly integrating virtualization and containerization.
Our third generation of AI language models are here. Fit for purpose and open sourced, these enterprise-ready models deliver exceptional performance against safety benchmarks and across a wide range of enterprise tasks from cybersecurity to RAG.
Scale efficiently with on-demand access to NVIDIA GPUs that are purpose-built for AI and accelerated data processing, HPC, Visualization use cases across VPC and OpenShift instances.
IBM® watsonx.ai™ is an enterprise-grade studio for developing AI services and deploying them into your applications of choice―with a collection of the APIs, tools, models and runtimes you need to turn your ideas and requirements into reality.