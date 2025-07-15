NVIDIA® GPUs on IBM Cloud

NVIDIA Hopper CPU H200

NVIDIA GPUs for AI, HPC and Visualization

IBM Cloud® has a broad range of NVIDIA GPUs such as H200 and L40S to best fit with your specific needs and AI workloads, like training, inferencing or fine-tuning. The GPUs support a large range of generative AI inferencing applications, capabilities and frameworks, including large language models (LLM) and multi-modal models (MMM). Get your AI workload into product quickly based on your workload placement goals with multi-platform enablement, including IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, IBM watsonx®, Red Hat® RHEL AI or OpenShift® AI and Deployable Architectures.
Benefits
Industry-leading GPUs

NVIDIA is a pioneer in accelerated computing helping enterprises across industries with their performance intensive workloads.
Select the GPUs to best fit your needs

IBM Cloud has a large choice of NVIDIA GPU instances so you can choose the one that is most suited for your workload and desired outcomes.
Execute large or small models, HPC and Visualizations

All GPUs are not created equally, whether it’s for your AI, HPC or Visualizations, IBM Cloud has the ones you need.

Deploy based on your requirements

NVIDIA GPUs are paired with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC. There are several ways to adopt and deploy based on your infrastructure and software requirements.

Provision a Stand-alone Server on VPC BYOL watsonx software Automate with Deployable Architectures Red Hat OpenShift AI deployment

NVIDIA GPU Instances

Cluster your NVIDIA GPU instances over a 3.2 Tbps network with RoCE v2 support

 GPUVCPURAMConfigure 
NVIDIA H200 GPU - For large traditional AI and generative AI models8 X NVIDIA H200 141 GB1601792 GiBVirtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA H100 GPU - For large traditional AI and generative AI models8 X NVIDIA H100 80 GB1601792 GiBVirtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA A100-PCIe GPU - for traditional AI and generative AI models

1 x NVIDIA A100 80 GB

2 x NVIDIA A100 80 GB

24

48

120 GB

240 GB

Virtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA L40S GPU - For small to mid-size models

1 X NVIDIA L40S 48 GB

2 X NVIDIA L40S 48 GB

24

48

120 GB

240 GB

Virtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA L4 GPU - For small AI models that require smaller memory

1 X NVIDIA L4 24 GB

2 X NVIDIA L4 24 GB

4 X NVIDIA L4 24 GB

16

32

64

80 GB

160 GB

320 GB

Virtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
NVIDIA V100 GPU - For small AI footprint to start with1 X NVIDIA V100 16 GB864 GiBVirtual Server for VPC
Red Hat OpenShift		 
