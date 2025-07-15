NVIDIA® GPUs on IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud® has a broad range of NVIDIA GPUs such as H200 and L40S to best fit with your specific needs and AI workloads, like training, inferencing or fine-tuning. The GPUs support a large range of generative AI inferencing applications, capabilities and frameworks, including large language models (LLM) and multi-modal models (MMM). Get your AI workload into product quickly based on your workload placement goals with multi-platform enablement, including IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, IBM watsonx®, Red Hat® RHEL AI or OpenShift® AI and Deployable Architectures.