A promising IT services and consulting company found itself at a pivotal moment in its journey toward digital transformation. Happiest Minds’ Digital Content Monetization (DCM) solution is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps organizations to digitalize their traditional content and deliver digital products and services. The product allows customers, partners and users to collaborate in new, engaging ways that drive digital business revenue.

The platform offers a consumption-based commercial model, assisting customers in quickly onboarding and growing their digital business. Using DCM, customers of Happiest Minds get a digital user portal with flexible and user-friendly features such as real-time polling, interactive charts, snipping, social sharing, audio-visual content, and AI and ML-powered knowledge bots.

Happiest Minds was growing rapidly and needed to stay ahead of the curve. It expected to face increasing volumes of data and would need to maintain business continuity. The company needed to be prepared to provide disaster recovery and backup services, ensuring that critical data and applications were always available. The organization looked to IBM for guidance on the expansion of its digital service offerings.