Protect data in use: Bringing confidential computing to Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes on IBM Cloud

Red Hat OpenShift sandboxed containers on IBM Cloud is just the beginning. By experimenting with this tech preview, you can help shape the future of confidential computing for containerized workloads, thereby influencing the capabilities, integrations and performance optimizations that matter most to enterprises like yours.

Start today with 3 simple steps:

Deploy a sample confidential workload in your Red Hat OpenShift environment on IBM Cloud on a sandboxed container Operator in the Red Hat OperatorHub. Explore deployment, attestation and isolation workflows to verify runtime integrity supported with the IBM Confidential Containers docs. Share your feedback and ideas with the IBM Cloud team to guide the next phase of development.

This preview represents more than just a new feature; it’s a step toward a future where trust in the cloud is intrinsic, end-to-end and independent of infrastructure boundaries.

By extending confidential computing protections into runtime, we open the door to entirely new classes of applications, collaborative models, and innovation in environments once considered too sensitive for the cloud. The path ahead is one where every workload, no matter how critical, can operate securely in any location and this tech preview is an early glimpse of that future.

Together, we can build a cloud where every workload runs with uncompromising trust—no matter where it’s deployed.

Get started with Red Hat OpenShift sandboxed containers on IBM Cloud