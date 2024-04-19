In 2023, the organization took time to document and understand the challenges that client-facing account teams were having, especially supporting their large and signature accounts. It wanted to gain an understanding of how employees collaborate, what information and resources they needed, where they were going to get them, and how they were working together. What the organization found was that in many cases, teams did not have access to information when they needed it.

For example, IBM sales teams and Customer Success Managers lacked visibility into support cases, which impacted their ability to effectively prepare for and respond to customer questions. Support teams did not have a view into recent sales opportunities and deployments, which could provide much needed context as they worked on open cases. It took IBM employees so much time to move between different tools and pull information together.

The IBM CIO organization wanted to eliminate the time employees spent looking for information and instead, radically simplify the experience by delivering resources to client-facing teams in Slack, where they were already working and collaborating. To address this business challenge, the CIO Digital Transformation team, relying on the IBM® watsonx™ AI and data platform together with Slack, developed an “account 360” solution to enable IBM teams to work more productively.