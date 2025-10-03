Kampo System Solutions Co., Ltd. (Kampo SOL) is the IT strategy partner for Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., playing a central role in the development and operation of all engineering systems. In 2019, Kampo SOL released the My Page service for contract holders on the internet and revamped their corporate website. Since around 2021, they have positioned the company-wide DX promotion system as part of their medium-term management plan, and while establishing a system, they have been working on the project.

The DX promotion plan had two main objectives: enhancing customer experience and improving operational efficiency and work styles. Kampo SOL utilized a multicloud environment, including IBM® Cloud® platform, AWS, and Salesforce, to rapidly achieve customer experiences and develop applications that lead to value creation.

At that time, although the company had a large on-premises system construction and operation track record, adopting cloud-native for important business systems was challenging. IBM provided one-stop support in all areas, including development, foundation and operation, and established a system to succeed in the major transformation period. To maximize the characteristics of the cloud, Kampo SOL decided to create a new cloud-native system design centered on container technology on IBM Cloud. For the container base, they adopted Red Hat® OpenShift® platform on IBM Cloud, a managed service of Red Hat OpenShift.

Kampo SOL’s Cloud CoE department general manager, Junya Souda, said, “As this was our first experience with comprehensive cloud utilization, we asked IBM for comprehensive support. We were able to receive flexible support utilizing IBM’s cloud, container technology and other expertise, such as responding to sudden increases in users and quickly adding new procedures on the internet.”

Based on this success, Kampo SOL further promoted DX measures, such as reinforcing customer procedures at counters, building a data link base for front-end systems and constructing new systems on IBM Cloud.

As the importance of business systems built in the cloud increases, expectations for IBM Cloud’s stable operation have also increased. However, issues occurred—such as several tens of thousands of change tasks being performed monthly within the cloud—which had unpredictable effects.