Kampo System Solutions leverages IBM Cloud to build mission-critical systems, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency
Kampo System Solutions Co., Ltd. (Kampo SOL) is the IT strategy partner for Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., playing a central role in the development and operation of all engineering systems. In 2019, Kampo SOL released the My Page service for contract holders on the internet and revamped their corporate website. Since around 2021, they have positioned the company-wide DX promotion system as part of their medium-term management plan, and while establishing a system, they have been working on the project.
The DX promotion plan had two main objectives: enhancing customer experience and improving operational efficiency and work styles. Kampo SOL utilized a multicloud environment, including IBM® Cloud® platform, AWS, and Salesforce, to rapidly achieve customer experiences and develop applications that lead to value creation.
At that time, although the company had a large on-premises system construction and operation track record, adopting cloud-native for important business systems was challenging. IBM provided one-stop support in all areas, including development, foundation and operation, and established a system to succeed in the major transformation period. To maximize the characteristics of the cloud, Kampo SOL decided to create a new cloud-native system design centered on container technology on IBM Cloud. For the container base, they adopted Red Hat® OpenShift® platform on IBM Cloud, a managed service of Red Hat OpenShift.
Kampo SOL’s Cloud CoE department general manager, Junya Souda, said, “As this was our first experience with comprehensive cloud utilization, we asked IBM for comprehensive support. We were able to receive flexible support utilizing IBM’s cloud, container technology and other expertise, such as responding to sudden increases in users and quickly adding new procedures on the internet.”
Based on this success, Kampo SOL further promoted DX measures, such as reinforcing customer procedures at counters, building a data link base for front-end systems and constructing new systems on IBM Cloud.
As the importance of business systems built in the cloud increases, expectations for IBM Cloud’s stable operation have also increased. However, issues occurred—such as several tens of thousands of change tasks being performed monthly within the cloud—which had unpredictable effects.
IBM tackled the challenge of improving IBM Cloud’s global performance. Along with Kampo SOL, they strengthened the advance evaluation of the impact of changes within the cloud and aimed to improve the prediction accuracy of system impact. Japan IBM implemented various measures, including enhanced system monitoring, design changes to minimize the impact of failures and additional reviews of internal changes to reduce failure occurrences. As a result, cloud stability, as well as the impact on customer systems, improved from 2022 to 2024.
Currently, IBM Cloud handles an important area of Kampo SOL’s multicloud strategy. The services provided from My Page on Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud—even simple procedures such as introducing contract contents and address changes—have expanded. These services now include essential business, such as insurance claims, contract lending applications and responses to diverse customer needs.
Furthermore, Kampo SOL has developed an integrated core data function, making it possible to utilize data in conjunction with internal management systems. They have also worked on building business support systems and systems that support customer procedures on IBM Cloud. The system developed by Kampo SOL was built on IBM Cloud’s managed container environment and supports over 20,000 employees at 23,000 post offices nationwide.
IBM provides continuous support to Kampo SOL through a whole company alliance of sales, technical and support departments to bolster their business environment. Furthermore, to contribute to the reliable and steady operation of the cloud service environment, they provide post-support, such as customer success managers (CSMs) and technical account managers (TAMs).
CSMs support smooth transition planning and migration work and introduce new services and skill acquisition to adapt to cloud evolution. TAMs provide comprehensive assistance on customer usage, including technical inquiries and detailed support from customer perspectives, including minor tasks.
Junya Souda stated, “As AI and surrounding technologies evolve daily, changes to cloud services are also frequent. Swift skill acquisition is essential. We expect IBM to continue providing support.”
With extensive experience in operating support in the financial industry, IBM will continue to contribute to system stable operation and business value enhancement by combining high-quality managed container services and detailed human support.
Kampo System Solutions Co., Ltd. (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the IT strategy partner of Japan Post Insurance, responsible for designing, developing and maintaining the software of enormous systems that support Japan Post Insurance’s operations. Insurance products tailored to life stages are sold at post offices nationwide. The company builds and supports mission-critical systems that cannot be stopped, from design and development to operation and maintenance.
