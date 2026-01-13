Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization on IBM® Cloud® gives organizations a clear, highly secure path to modernizing virtualized workloads. Instead of running separate platforms for virtual machines and containers, teams can migrate and operate VM‑based applications directly inside Red Hat OpenShift by using KubeVirt and KVM. This technology is trusted across the industry for its maturity, performance and security.

Delivered on IBM Cloud, a platform designed for demanding and regulated workloads, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides the consistent tools, application programming interfaces (APIs), automation and hybrid cloud flexibility needed to unify legacy and cloud‑native operations. Whether your goal is to consolidate aging infrastructure, move toward container‑based modernization or introduce AI into existing applications, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud provides a safe, scalable foundation for transformation without forcing a disruptive rewrite.