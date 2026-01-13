Migrate and modernize virtual machines with
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud
Red Hat® OpenShift® Virtualization on IBM® Cloud® gives organizations a clear, highly secure path to modernizing virtualized workloads. Instead of running separate platforms for virtual machines and containers, teams can migrate and operate VM‑based applications directly inside Red Hat OpenShift by using KubeVirt and KVM. This technology is trusted across the industry for its maturity, performance and security.
Delivered on IBM Cloud, a platform designed for demanding and regulated workloads, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides the consistent tools, application programming interfaces (APIs), automation and hybrid cloud flexibility needed to unify legacy and cloud‑native operations. Whether your goal is to consolidate aging infrastructure, move toward container‑based modernization or introduce AI into existing applications, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud provides a safe, scalable foundation for transformation without forcing a disruptive rewrite.
Eliminate the need to maintain one environment for VMs and another for containers. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization brings them together on a single operational model, with consistent tooling, CI/CD pipelines, observability and security controls across hybrid cloud and edge.
Move traditional virtual machines onto Red Hat OpenShift by using the built‑in Migration Toolkit for Virtualization. Supported by IBM Technology Expert Labs, organizations can streamline migrations at scale with automation, assessments and hands‑on expert guidance—reducing downtime risk and accelerating time to value.
Avoid rising licensing fees and the operational demand of legacy virtualization platforms. By consolidating workloads onto Red Hat OpenShift, you can leverage the included Red Hat Enterprise Linux guest entitlements, optimize resource consumption and reduce tool sprawl.
Run VMs as‑is while adopting cloud‑native practices—containers, serverless, GitOps and AI—whenever the business is ready. With consistent management across on‑prem, public cloud and edge environments, you can evolve your application portfolio gradually without disrupting mission‑critical systems.
Organizations with deeply embedded VM‑based applications—core banking systems, ERP, billing platforms—can migrate to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to stabilize costs, improve integration with modern services and prepare for long‑term modernization.
Businesses seeking alternatives to traditional virtualization platforms can rehost workloads onto Red Hat OpenShift for a more predictable operational and licensing model while maintaining reliability and performance.
VM‑based systems such as analytics engines, EHR systems or imaging workloads can run side‑by‑side with containerized microservices, improving real‑time data flow and enabling faster insights without rearchitecting.
Retail, telecom and industrial organizations can use Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to run VMs wherever they need them—data centers, public cloud or edge locations—with unified lifecycle management and policy controls.
The IBM CIO organization deployment of Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud enabled IBM to replace costly, slow VM environments with a unified container platform that cut hosting costs by 90%. It also reduced operations work by 55% and enabled rapid, secure application updates by default.
Discover how you can migrate and modernize virtual machines with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization on IBM Cloud.