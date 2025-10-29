Confidently migrate and modernize your virtual infrastructure
Recent disruption in licensing and cost in the virtualization market has many organizations reassessing the long-term viability of their investments in this space. For many, this moment represents a strategic turning point to modernize, reduce dependency on proprietary stacks and adopt open, scalable architectures.
IBM is uniquely positioned to help enterprises turn this transformation into an opportunity for modernization through complementary pathways.
A collaborative foundation for innovation
App containerization with an eye on the future
An AI-ready infrastructure for higher productivity
Ideal value of cost and functionality
Red Hat® OpenShift®, built on KVM and KubeVirt, unifies virtual machines and containers on one scalable platform across on-prem, cloud and edge. It preserves existing virtualization investments while enabling gradual modernization, hybrid cloud flexibility, integrated AI and unified DevOps—simplifying operations and accelerating the move to AI-driven, cloud-native workloads.
Accelerate your virtualization and modernization with IBM Cloud® VPC—secure, high‑performance infrastructure for virtual servers (VSI) and bare metal. Seamlessly migrate off VMware, modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift virtualization or run mission‑critical apps on dedicated hardware, all with AI‑driven efficiency, unlimited scalability and hybrid‑cloud flexibility—without compromise.
Engage with IBM to evaluate your current environment and get recommendations for your future landing zone.
Experience top-notch support as you test and validate from demo to proof-of-concept.
Confidently migrate leveraging our network of experts from IBM, Red Hat or our rich partner ecosystem.
Contact IBM to learn about special pricing, promotions and training or certification offers that can help you run your new environment with ease.