IBM Data centers

Unlock the next generation of virtualization

Recent disruption in licensing and cost in the virtualization market has many organizations reassessing the long-term viability of their investments in this space. For many, this moment represents a strategic turning point to modernize, reduce dependency on proprietary stacks and adopt open, scalable architectures.

IBM is uniquely positioned to help enterprises turn this transformation into an opportunity for modernization through complementary pathways.
Open and scalable

A collaborative foundation for innovation
Modern

App containerization with an eye on the future
AI-ready

An AI-ready infrastructure for higher productivity
Cost-optimized

Ideal value of cost and functionality

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Red Hat® OpenShift®, built on KVM and KubeVirt, unifies virtual machines and containers on one scalable platform across on-prem, cloud and edge. It preserves existing virtualization investments while enabling gradual modernization, hybrid cloud flexibility, integrated AI and unified DevOps—simplifying operations and accelerating the move to AI-driven, cloud-native workloads.

Virtual servers on virtual private cloud

Accelerate your virtualization and modernization with IBM Cloud® VPC—secure, high‑performance infrastructure for virtual servers (VSI) and bare metal. Seamlessly migrate off VMware, modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift virtualization or run mission‑critical apps on dedicated hardware, all with AI‑driven efficiency, unlimited scalability and hybrid‑cloud flexibility—without compromise.

Use cases

A graphic of a person working on a laptop with a shield and lock in the background.
Migrate existing VMware workloads with Red Hat OpenShift virtualization or virtual server for VPC

Start with a thorough assessment of the VM estate for a tailored migration plan that facilitates and prioritizes for a transition of traditional VMs without the risk. Simplify the migration process and subsequent management of existing VMs with built-in migration toolkits and VM lifecycle management tooling offering curated automation content for smooth, large-scale migrations.
A graphic of two hands manipulating a geometric shape on a light blue background.
Modernize with Red Hat OpenShift virtualization

For enterprises transitioning toward cloud-native architectures, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud allows them to run both virtual machines and containers side by side. This approach lets teams modernize legacy VM workloads at their own pace, leveraging Kubernetes orchestration, DevOps automation and AI integration—without disrupting existing operations.
Isometric illustration of a woman working on a laptop connected to a bank.
Build, deploy and run workloads with a centralized management console

With Red Hat OpenShift, build, deploy and run workloads anywhere—from on-premises to cloud to edge—all through a unified management console. Gain a single, consistent view across traditional VMs, containers and serverless applications, ensuring seamless portability and operations without the complexity of fragmented visibility.
A hand holding a credit card in front of a computer screen with a calculator and icons related to online transactions.
Cost-optimized virtualization with IBM Cloud virtual servers (VSI)

Organizations seeking to reduce VMware licensing costs can migrate workloads to IBM Cloud virtual servers for VPC that deliver secure, scalable compute with integrated networking and storage. This approach provides VMware-like flexibility—without the heavy licensing burden—while maintaining enterprise-grade performance, automation and AI-enabled workload optimization.
Person working with Bare Metal classic servers in the cloud
High-performance infrastructure on bare metal for VPC

Organizations running performance-sensitive or regulated workloads can rely on IBM Cloud bare metal servers for VPC to achieve full control, isolation and compliance. With flexible deployment choices—including leading hypervisors or container platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift—businesses can build a tailored, hybrid-ready infrastructure that delivers consistent performance and scalability in a secured environment.
A graphic of a person working on a laptop with a shield and lock in the background.
The IBM advantage

Assess and advise

Engage with IBM to evaluate your current environment and get recommendations for your future landing zone.

 Evaluate and validate

Experience top-notch support as you test and validate from demo to proof-of-concept.

 Migrate

Confidently migrate leveraging our network of experts from IBM, Red Hat or our rich partner ecosystem.

 Run and grow

Contact IBM to learn about special pricing, promotions and training or certification offers that can help you run your new environment with ease.
