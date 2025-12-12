Beyond hype: Accelerate innovation in a multi era hybrid cloud maze

Agentic AI is expected to drive nearly USD 6 trillion in economic value by 2028, accelerating its role in enterprise decision-making, operations and automation.

The integration of AI agents into workflows requires a rethinking of traditional IT processes and system integrations to support the transformation into an agentic enterprise. A foundational element of this shift is the adoption of a standardized approach for connecting agentic AI systems with enterprise software, infrastructure and tools.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is what enables this approach. A prime example is the IBM Cloud MCP Server, which brings the power of agentic AI to IBM Cloud Management, transforming traditional command-line and API interactions into intuitive, conversational experiences.

AI innovation thrives on collaboration, as evidenced by our expanding ecosystem of agentic AI partners, including ISVs like Millionways, Streebo, Netomi, Tavily, Maven AGI, Beam AI, Symplistic.ai and many more.

“Our experience working on IBM Cloud was phenomenal,” said Professor Flavio du Pin Calmon, Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “The capabilities and expertise from IBM helped us to run large models that require large GPU clusters quickly and efficiently, helping us obtain new research results—related to AI safety—in record time.”

Modern AI breakthroughs are inseparable from the power of GPUs and AI accelerators. IBM provides clients with a spectrum of choice, from a variety of GPUs and AI accelerators to our own custom AI chips built for large-scale foundation model training.

We recently announced a collaboration with AMD to deliver a massive cluster of MI300X GPUs on IBM Cloud to Zyphra, powering open source training of frontier multimodal AI models. We have also integrated OCP AI (Open Compute Project AI) standards into the IBM Cloud architecture, ensuring interoperability and efficiency for clients building AI systems.