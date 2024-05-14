Since the first Championships in 1877, Wimbledon has brought together fans spanning all walks of life—from members of the British royal family to business owners to armchair sports fans—to enjoy fresh strawberries, cream and champagne while watching the best tennis the world has to offer.

But not everyone can make the journey to The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in southwest London. That is why more than 19 million people around the world follow the drama, beauty and excitement of the event through the official Wimbledon app and website. These world-class digital experiences have been developed and delivered through a partnership between Wimbledon and IBM that spans more than three decades.

“As an organisation with heritage at its core, the innovation partnership with IBM is vital to ensure we evolve as the world around us changes,” says Chris Clements, Digital Products Lead at the AELTC. “By utilising the latest tools and world-leading expertise from IBM, we are able to innovate to ensure enduring relevance. There is a fantastic synergy between IBM and Wimbledon as organisations with a rich history that are constantly changing to ensure they are fit for the future.”

This year, Wimbledon tapped into the power of generative AI, producing new digital experiences on the Wimbledon app and website using IBM watsonx™, the company’s AI and data platform that’s built for business. “We’re always looking to see how we can improve fan engagement through the use of AI and other IBM technologies,” says Bill Jinks, Technology Director at the AELTC. “How do we bring the next level of data to the fan? How do we get Wimbledon front and centre and use machine learning processes to bring things to the fore that people might not see instantly? That’s exactly the sort of innovation that excites us.”