Since the first Championships in 1877, Wimbledon has brought together fans spanning all walks of life—from members of the British royal family to business owners to armchair sports fans—to enjoy fresh strawberries, cream and champagne while watching the best tennis the world has to offer.
But not everyone can make the journey to The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in southwest London. That is why more than 19 million people around the world follow the drama, beauty and excitement of the event through the official Wimbledon app and website. These world-class digital experiences have been developed and delivered through a partnership between Wimbledon and IBM that spans more than three decades.
“As an organisation with heritage at its core, the innovation partnership with IBM is vital to ensure we evolve as the world around us changes,” says Chris Clements, Digital Products Lead at the AELTC. “By utilising the latest tools and world-leading expertise from IBM, we are able to innovate to ensure enduring relevance. There is a fantastic synergy between IBM and Wimbledon as organisations with a rich history that are constantly changing to ensure they are fit for the future.”
This year, Wimbledon tapped into the power of generative AI, producing new digital experiences on the Wimbledon app and website using IBM watsonx™, the company’s AI and data platform that’s built for business. “We’re always looking to see how we can improve fan engagement through the use of AI and other IBM technologies,” says Bill Jinks, Technology Director at the AELTC. “How do we bring the next level of data to the fan? How do we get Wimbledon front and centre and use machine learning processes to bring things to the fore that people might not see instantly? That’s exactly the sort of innovation that excites us.”
Every year, IBM captures over 2.7 million Wimbledon data points
During The Championships 2023, Wimbledon reached approximately 19 million fans through its digital platforms
Wimbledon features hundreds of matches played across 18 courts. Keeping up with all the action can be a challenge, even for the most avid fans. So Wimbledon and IBM collaborated to develop a new feature called Catch Me Up, that serves up succinct, personalised summaries designed to get fans quickly up to speed on their favourite players and the major storylines from around the tournament, including recent performances and upcoming matches.
The Catch Me Up feature is produced by a generative AI model built with IBM watsonx, that is fueled by Wimbledon’s trusted data sources, and has been trained to describe the game of tennis and Wimbledon in particular. The summaries are personalised to a fan’s favourite players and appear on the home page of the Wimbledon app and website.
To achieve this, the IBM Consulting® team built a generative AI solution based on IBM Granite, a family of powerful large language models (LLM) that are purpose-built for business and engineered from scratch for scalability to build trust in AI-driven applications. The team chose a model called “Granite 13b chat,” which boasts 13 billion parameters and is optimised for dialogue use cases such as virtual agents or chatbots.
The teams uses the IBM watsonx AI and data platform to manage the lifecycle of the AI model, from curating trusted data sources to governing responsible, trusted AI. Work began with IBM® watsonx.data™, a data store that connects disparate sources and allows developers to filter the data for things like profanity, hate speech or personally identifiable information. For Catch Me Up, the team processed nearly 3 terabytes of data.
This data was used to train the Granite LLM within IBM watsonx.ai™, a next-generation studio for building and training generative AI models for business use cases. The IBM team then added specific domain expertise of Wimbledon, including the use of unique Wimbledon nomenclature such as “gentlemen’s draw” rather than “men’s draw.” The team monitors the ongoing performance of the AI using governance tools from IBM watsonx.governance™.
As a result, the Wimbledon editorial team are able to scale content production to reach both new and existing tennis fans globally, as well as provide fans access to timelier, curated coverage across all ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles matches, personalised to their preferences.
To develop new capabilities like Catch Me Up every year, the AELTC needs to move with speed and purpose. That requires combining the right people, processes and technology to facilitate rapid innovation.
It starts with a long-standing collaboration between the Wimbledon team and the experts at IBM Consulting. “We work together to find alignment on areas of interest, generating a combined vision for how fans will interact with our products in the future,” says Clements. “The combined passion in delivering experiences of the highest quality supercharges our partnership and ensures we can make the most of the opportunities in front of us.”
The teams use the IBM Garage™ Method to foster creativity and gain a deep understanding of tennis fans. As part of their biannual innovation workshops, the Wimbledon and IBM teams seek to address two key challenges: How to engage fans more deeply with Wimbledon and tennis on an ongoing basis—for many, The Championships is the only tennis event they watch all year—and how to encourage fans to follow up-and-coming players who aren’t famous yet.
Through these workshops, the team develops concepts and features for the app and website. For example, SlamTracker has been the premier scoring application for Wimbledon for many years, providing real-time scores, statistics, and in-depth, point-by-point analyses of every match. This year, SlamTracker has been completely redesigned. It now features generative AI-produced Match Previews, including “Likelihood to Win,” a head-to-head match prediction generated from a comprehensive analysis including player statistics, media sentiment, and player momentum.
In order to transform these new ideas into digital reality, IBM Consulting built a platform of innovation for Wimbledon, capable of processing structured and unstructured data, and integrating technology from a variety of sources. Automated workflows integrate and orchestrate the flow of data through the various applications and AI models needed to produce the digital experience.
These workflows are made possible by a hybrid cloud architecture and containerised apps running on Red Hat® OpenShift®. To keep the entire operation running smoothly, the team uses IBM Instana®Observability technology, which monitors application performance and surfaces issues requiring resolution, so the team can take swift action and avoid any downtime.
And this year, the team took advantage of a powerful generative AI assistant to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its code. IBM watsonx Code Assistant uses generative AI to accelerate software development, helping developers generate code based on natural language prompts. The team used this tool to analyse and explain snippets of code, annotate code to facilitate better collaboration between developers, and auto-complete snippets of analysed code.
Finally, IBM is responsible for the security of the entire Wimbledon digital platform, charged with safeguarding it from cyber attacks, protecting sensitive data, and managing access to the system. Wimbledon is a high profile event and a tempting target for hackers and cyberattacks. The experts from IBM Security handle threat management, including detection and response, using a variety of tools available through IBM’s Managed Security Services offering.
The collaborative relationship between the AELTC and IBM continues to open the way to new areas of innovation. “We’ve just scratched the surface of digital transformation,” says Jinks. “IBM is taking a leading role in a very active workstream exploring the next set of data we could be capturing,” he continues. “Data is driving everything in sports today, so we need to take that to the next level. Those are the things we’re focusing on.
The collaboration between IBM and the Wimbledon team extends beyond the fan-facing digital platform, into enterprise-wide sustainability transformation objectives. With guidance from IBM Consulting, the AELTC are onboarding their ESG reporting and data management process to the IBM® Envizi platform to support their prominent commitment to sustainability.
A Proof of Experience where IBM demonstrated how the AELTC's carbon emissions and energy consumption data could be onboarded onto the IBM Envizi platform paved the way for this collaboration. This showed how the club’s data could be brought to life, showcasing Envizi's data gathering and reporting capabilities through its comprehensive carbon dashboards and ESG reports. As a result, AELTC's technology and sustainability teams gained an understanding of how the platform could empower more informed, data-driven decision-making.
Over the next year, the AELTC intends to incorporate their Scope 1, 2, and some Scope 3 emissions data to the Envizi platform; including energy consumption from natural gas and electricity, along with water usage and waste generation data. The AELTC hopes the collaboration will enable them to easily visualise its progress towards emissions reduction targets and minimise the environmental impact of its operations. With the increase in productivity through automating internal and external ESG reporting, the program will accelerate the AELTC’s momentum towards its net zero ambitions for 2030.
“The trust built up over 30 years of partnership enables genuine innovation,” says Jinks. “To innovate you must be open to pushing boundaries, knowing that not everything will succeed. This is the way two organisations with such a long-standing partnership can ensure we keep up with a world that is so rapidly evolving.”
Known simply as “Wimbledon,” The Championships is the oldest of tennis’s four Grand Slams and one of the world’s highest-profile sporting events. Organised by the AELTC (link resides outside of IBM) and based in London, Wimbledon has been a global sporting and cultural institution since 1877.
