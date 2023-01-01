The ESPN Fantasy App
Putting the “why” in AI
How clients are using watsonx
Power up your AI skills
IBM Consulting and ESPN worked together to infuse the ESPN Fantasy app with power of AI. Built and maintained with IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, the models produce popular features like the Boom-and-Bust analyses, Trade Grades, and Waiver Grades, all personalized to the needs of your team. And new this year are the “Contributing Factors,” which unpack the reasoning behind the AI recommendations.
IBM watsonx
To help foster more trust in the app’s AI-generated insights, ESPN asked IBM if it could help fantasy team owners understand why players were assigned particular grades. To do it, the team trained a generative AI model called IBM Granite to add “Contributing Factors” to each Trade Grade and Waiver Grade, explaining the logic behind the numbers.
Cracking the code
watsonx Code Assistant
To develop the AI features in the ESPN Fantasy app, the team took advantage of a powerful AI assistant to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its code. IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ uses generative AI from a purpose-built Granite model to accelerate software development, helping developers generate code based on natural language prompts. The team used the tool to analyze and explain snippets of code, annotate code to facilitate better collaboration between developers, and auto-complete snippets of analyzed code.
AI for business
See how others are using watsonx
The AI capabilities found in the ESPN Fantasy app are also being used to generate business outcomes for a variety of IBM clients around the world.
The AI playbook
IBM SkillsBuild
Power up your knowledge of AI with the IBM SkillsBuild program, which offers free classes and resources for learners, educators and organizations. Explore the basics of AI, including foundational concepts about the kinds of AI used in the ESPN Fantasy app.
