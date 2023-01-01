The ESPN Fantasy App

IBM Consulting and ESPN worked together to infuse the ESPN Fantasy app with power of AI. Built and maintained with IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, the models produce popular features like the Boom-and-Bust analyses, Trade Grades, and Waiver Grades, all personalized to the needs of your team. And new this year are the “Contributing Factors,” which unpack the reasoning behind the AI recommendations. Meet watsonx