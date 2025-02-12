Cloud Computing Services and Solutions

Let IBM Cloud manage your infrastructure, while you manage your environment. Pay only for what you use.
Isometric illustration of cloud computing services
Overview
Mind your business, not the cloud.

You’ve got more important things to do than worry about your cloud infrastructure. A business to run, employees to inspire and innovations to rapidly develop, test and get to market. You can’t afford to lose focus on what matters — your customers. IBM Cloud® can help ensure your cloud computing infrastructure doesn’t get in the way of your success.
Why Compute Services on IBM Cloud? High-performance servers

Be online in minutes with powerful cloud servers you can configure to your workload needs.

 Modern, global data centers

Get up and running quickly across 60 IBM Cloud data centers and PoPs in 6 regions.

 Manage Kubernetes

Deploy independent microservices into cloud environments with platform as a service.

 Serverless without compromise

Run your code with almost no limits and pay as you go, even scaling down to zero.
Infrastructure for any workload Get the infrastructure control you want or need.
Close-up of server lights, with foreground blurred
Bare metal servers
Get single-tenant cloud servers dedicated to you, unshared server resources, with hourly or monthly pricing.
Cabling and lights of a bank of servers in operation
Virtual private cloud
Get your own protected space in the IBM Cloud with the IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC. Expect the security of a private cloud with the agility of a public cloud.
View down a long corridor inside a server room
GPUs on IBM Cloud

Use GPUs on IBM Cloud to accelerate and securely scale generative AI and traditional AI workloads.

 

Aerial view of a cargo ship, loaded with containers
Containers

Build and deploy in the cloud; orchestrate with a managed Red Hat® OpenShift® or Kubernetes service.

A person looking at a computer monitor, seen in profile
Serverless

Run your application, job or container on a managed serverless platform with IBM Cloud Code Engine.

Client stories

American Airline Group Inc.

The airline migrated key customer-facing applications to the IBM Cloud to innovate faster to meet changing needs.
The Weather Company®

TWC® migrated its web platform seamlessly to the IBM Cloud, optimizing for elasticity in handling spikes in demand.
Circeo

Circeo combined IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud to run its e-lending platform.
Ricoh

Ricoh migrated its unified communication system to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to ensure reliable service.
Resources
New York City skyline at dusk
Bare metal servers or virtual?

Why choose bare metal servers or virtual servers for the cloud infrastructure to run workloads.

Cloud Developer Advocate Sai Vennam
Kubernetes: A complete guide

All about the container orchestration tool that deploys, scales and manages containerized apps.

Aerial view of containers packed into a grid
Container orchestration explained

A combination of Docker containers, Kubernetes technology and an intuitive user experience.

Compute training and certification Cloud Architect Professional
Build compute skills through courses within the Cloud Architect Professional curriculum.
Cloud SRE Professional
Build compute skills through courses within the Cloud SRE Professional curriculum.
Footnotes

