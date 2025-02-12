Cloud Computing Services and Solutions

You’ve got more important things to do than worry about your cloud infrastructure. A business to run, employees to inspire and innovations to rapidly develop, test and get to market. You can’t afford to lose focus on what matters — your customers. IBM Cloud® can help ensure your cloud computing infrastructure doesn’t get in the way of your success.
Be online in minutes with powerful cloud servers you can configure to your workload needs.
Get up and running quickly across 60 IBM Cloud data centers and PoPs in 6 regions.
Deploy independent microservices into cloud environments with platform as a service.
Run your code with almost no limits and pay as you go, even scaling down to zero.
Use GPUs on IBM Cloud to accelerate and securely scale generative AI and traditional AI workloads.
Build and deploy in the cloud; orchestrate with a managed Red Hat® OpenShift® or Kubernetes service.
Run your application, job or container on a managed serverless platform with IBM Cloud Code Engine.
The airline migrated key customer-facing applications to the IBM Cloud to innovate faster to meet changing needs.
TWC® migrated its web platform seamlessly to the IBM Cloud, optimizing for elasticity in handling spikes in demand.
Circeo combined IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud to run its e-lending platform.
Why choose bare metal servers or virtual servers for the cloud infrastructure to run workloads.
All about the container orchestration tool that deploys, scales and manages containerized apps.
A combination of Docker containers, Kubernetes technology and an intuitive user experience.
Get a no-expiry Lite account, a USD 200 credit and access 40 services. No charge.
** Promotions valid on new orders only, through December 31, 2022, or while supplies last. These promotions cannot be combined other promotions or offers. The “USD 500 Off 8260 promotion” is applicable to 4-drive IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers featuring Intel® Xeon® 8260 processors, and is open to all operating systems across all IBM Cloud Data Centers. The “50% off 10 Gbps uplinks promotion” is applicable for any IBM Cloud Bare Metal Server featuring Intel(r) Xeon(r) Processors, is open to all operating systems, and excludes Amsterdam 01, San Jose 01, Singapore 01, Wash 01, DAL 05, DAL 06, and Hong Kong 01 IBM Cloud Data Centers.